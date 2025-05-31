Royal Challengers Bengaluru back in IPL final: Can Viral Kohli break the title curse?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have reached the IPL 2025 final, marking their fourth appearance in the tournament's decisive match. After a dominant campaign in which they lost only four matches across the league stage and playoffs, RCB secured their place in the final by defeating Punjab Kings comprehensively in Qualifier 1. The victory came as RCB bowled out Punjab Kings for a mere 101 runs, showcasing their strength and determination to clinch their first-ever IPL title.

The Bengaluru team has twice before made it to the IPL final, ending as runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016. However, their performance this season, finishing in the top two of the points table, has once again put them in the spotlight. By securing a spot in Qualifier 1, RCB have aligned themselves with a successful trend: 11 out of the last 14 IPL champions have been teams that won Qualifier 1, a statistic that bodes well for their championship aspirations.

Since the introduction of the playoff format in 2011, finishing in the top two has been an advantage, giving teams two chances to reach the final. The significance of winning Qualifier 1 cannot be overstated; from 2018 to 2024, every title-winning team advanced by winning this match. This historical pattern includes champions like CSK, MI, GT, and KKR during this period, all of whom triumphed after winning Qualifier 1.

RCB's success this season is attributed to the leadership of Virat Kohli and the strategic acumen of Rajat Patidar. Their performance in the playoffs has been marked by momentum and clarity, and the team now benefits from a well-timed break before the final. This pause provides an opportunity to rest, strategise, and prepare for the final showdown in Ahmedabad on June 3.

The upcoming final will see RCB face the winner of the ongoing playoff battles between Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings. As these teams vie for a spot against RCB, the Bengaluru team remains confident, bolstered by both current form and historical trends in their favour. RCB's quest for their first IPL championship has never seemed more within reach.

As RCB prepares for the final, the team carries not just the hopes of its fans but also the statistical advantage of having won Qualifier 1. History shows that teams in this position often succeed, leaving RCB poised to break their runner-up streak and claim the IPL trophy for the first time.