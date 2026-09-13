Beyond captaincy: MS Dhoni holds over 1 Lakh CSK shares. Here’s what they’re worth

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However, a senior CSK functionary denied that any such discussions had taken place. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the official said, “MS has never asked us about it. We never discussed the matter. We also don’t have any information about him having discussed this with Mr N Srinivasan either.”

While dismissing the reports about a proposed major stake purchase, the franchise reportedly acknowledged that Dhoni already owns shares in the company.

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Holding remains a tiny fraction

According to the Cricbuzz report, Dhoni acquired more than one lakh shares when they were available for purchase. The transactions were reportedly private and off-market, as CSK is an unlisted company whose shares are not traded on public stock exchanges.

Despite Dhoni’s association with CSK since the inaugural IPL season, his reported shareholding represents only a very small portion of the franchise’s overall equity.

More than 30 crore CSK shares are reportedly held by public shareholders, accounting for close to 40% of the company’s total share capital. The Srinivasan family, meanwhile, continues to control more than 55% of the franchise, according to available shareholding details.

Modest value compared with Dhoni’s wealth

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Based on recent IPL franchise valuations — including the reported sale of a team for more than ₹16,600 crore — Dhoni’s one lakh-plus shares are estimated to be worth approximately ₹2.6 crore to ₹3 crore.

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The estimated value of Dhoni’s CSK holding is relatively small compared with his reported net worth of around ₹1,200 crore. Nevertheless, the investment adds another dimension to his long-standing relationship with the Chennai-based franchise, where he remains one of the most influential figures in the team’s history.