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Beyond captaincy: MS Dhoni holds over 1 Lakh CSK shares. Here’s what they’re worth

Beyond captaincy: MS Dhoni holds over 1 Lakh CSK shares. Here’s what they’re worth

The estimated value of Dhoni’s CSK holding is relatively small compared with his reported net worth of around ₹1,200 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 2:41 PM IST
Beyond captaincy: MS Dhoni holds over 1 Lakh CSK shares. Here’s what they’re worthDespite Dhoni’s association with CSK since the inaugural IPL season, his reported shareholding represents only a very small portion of the franchise’s overall equity.

Former India captain MS Dhoni reportedly owns more than one lakh shares in Chennai Super Kings (CSK), making him a minority shareholder in the Indian Premier League franchise (IPL). However, the value of his holding is estimated at only ₹2.6 crore to ₹3 crore, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

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The development comes amid reports that Dhoni had approached CSK to acquire a significant stake in the franchise. Reports had suggested that the former captain was interested in buying between 20% and 25% ownership in the team.

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However, a senior CSK functionary denied that any such discussions had taken place. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the official said, “MS has never asked us about it. We never discussed the matter. We also don’t have any information about him having discussed this with Mr N Srinivasan either.”

While dismissing the reports about a proposed major stake purchase, the franchise reportedly acknowledged that Dhoni already owns shares in the company.

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Holding remains a tiny fraction

According to the Cricbuzz report, Dhoni acquired more than one lakh shares when they were available for purchase. The transactions were reportedly private and off-market, as CSK is an unlisted company whose shares are not traded on public stock exchanges.

Despite Dhoni’s association with CSK since the inaugural IPL season, his reported shareholding represents only a very small portion of the franchise’s overall equity.

More than 30 crore CSK shares are reportedly held by public shareholders, accounting for close to 40% of the company’s total share capital. The Srinivasan family, meanwhile, continues to control more than 55% of the franchise, according to available shareholding details.

Modest value compared with Dhoni’s wealth

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Based on recent IPL franchise valuations — including the reported sale of a team for more than ₹16,600 crore — Dhoni’s one lakh-plus shares are estimated to be worth approximately ₹2.6 crore to ₹3 crore.

MUST READ: Did you know? Highest-paid IPL players earn more than many CEOs. Here's a look at Top 25 cricketers

The estimated value of Dhoni’s CSK holding is relatively small compared with his reported net worth of around ₹1,200 crore. Nevertheless, the investment adds another dimension to his long-standing relationship with the Chennai-based franchise, where he remains one of the most influential figures in the team’s history.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 13, 2026 2:41 PM IST
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