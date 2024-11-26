'When he was 8...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s father defends 13-yr-old IPL crorepati over age fraud controversy

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, now the youngest player ever purchased in an IPL auction, isn’t just making headlines for his ₹1.10 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals — the cricket prodigy is also battling allegations of age fraud.

Critics question whether the Bihar player is older than his official records suggest, but his father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, has firmly dismissed the claims.

“When he was 8 and a half, he underwent a BCCI bone test. He’s already played for India U-19. We don’t fear anyone. He can take another test if needed,” Sanjiv told agencies, adding that his son’s success is the result of relentless dedication, not deception.

Vaibhav’s rise has been meteoric. He first turned heads at 8, excelling in U-16 district trials. By 12, he was dominating the Vinoo Mankad Trophy with 400 runs in five matches. At 13, he became one of the youngest players in Indian history to debut in the Ranji Trophy, representing Bihar.

The IPL journey began when Rajasthan Royals invited him to trials in Nagpur. “He had to score 17 runs in the final over of a mock match. Vaibhav hit three sixes and sealed his spot,” Sanjiv recalled proudly.

Sanjiv’s sacrifices played a key role in Vaibhav’s success. Selling his farmland to fund his son’s cricketing dream, he shuttled daily between their village in Motipur and academies in Samastipur.

“It’s not just an investment—it’s everything. I sold my land, and even now, finances are tight. But this makes it all worth it,” he said.

Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwary praised the young star. “Vaibhav’s journey is a reflection of Bihar’s cricketing potential. He’s an inspiration for the state and beyond,” Tiwary said.