'Forgot your uncle...': Geeta and Babita Phogat's cryptic posts add drama after Vinesh skips Mahavir's name

Geeta and Babita Phogat took a veiled dig at their cousin Vinesh Phogat for not acknowledging her uncle Mahavir Phogat in the public statement she made in India after the events at Paris Olympics.

Mahavir's omission from Vinesh's list of thanks, following her heartbreaking disqualification in Paris, sparked a series of cryptic posts from the sisters, adding another layer of drama to the wrestler's Olympics setback.

Related Articles

Vinesh had shared an emotional message after being disqualified for missing the weight requirement by a mere 100 grams. While she thanked numerous individuals for their support, the absence of her uncle's name did not go unnoticed, leading to subtle but sharp reactions from her family.

विनेश आपने बहुत ही बढ़िया लिखा है लेकिन शायद आज आप अपने ताऊ जी महावीर फोगाट को भूल गए हैं। जिन्होनें आपकी कुश्ती जीवन को शुरू किया था भगवान आपको शुद्ध बुद्धि दे ❤️🙏 https://t.co/BtQai2lcEp — Pawan Saroha (@pawankumar86kg) August 16, 2024

Geeta Phogat’s social media post, stating, "The fruit of deceit is deceit," was widely seen as a veiled criticism of Vinesh, while Geeta’s husband, Pawan Kumar Saroha, directly pointed out the omission, reminding Vinesh of Mahavir's foundational role in her career.

कर्मों का फल सीधा सा है

'छल का फल छल '

आज नहीं तो कल — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 16, 2024

Despite the brewing family discord, Vinesh was met with a warm reception upon her return to India, with Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia among those welcoming her at the airport.

Mahavir Phogat, while disappointed with the Olympic outcome, had expressed his continued support for Vinesh, urging her to look forward to the 2028 Olympics.

"हर वो कामयाबी हार है"

"जिसका मकसद सिर्फ हर किसी को नीचा दिखाना है"। — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) August 17, 2024

In her statement, Vinesh reflected on the personal and professional challenges she has faced, including the loss of her father and her mother’s battle with cancer. While she left the door open for a possible return to wrestling, the omission of her uncle's name has undeniably added a new dimension to her already tumultuous journey.

