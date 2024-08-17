Following Olympic heartbreak, Vinesh Phogat returns to India, tears up on emotional reception

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat made her highly anticipated return to India today, arriving at Delhi International Airport for the first time since her heartbreaking experience at the Paris Olympics.

The athlete was met with a rousing welcome that brought her to tears, after a tough week she had to go through following her Olympic journey.

Fans, friends, and family gathered in large numbers outside the airport, eager to show their support for Vinesh Phogat.

Among the crowd were fellow athletes and former wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who embraced Vinesh warmly upon her arrival. The emotional reunion saw both Vinesh and Sakshi shedding tears as they exchanged heartfelt hugs, highlighting the deep bonds within the wrestling community.

Vinesh's return comes on the heels of a disappointing ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), which denied her appeal for a shared silver medal from the Paris Olympics.

The CAS upheld the International Olympic Committee's decision after Vinesh was disqualified during her gold medal match for weighing in at 50.100 kilograms, just 100 grams over the limit.

In a statement, IOA President PT Usha expressed "shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

Despite the setback, Vinesh's performance at the Paris Games showcased her remarkable resilience. She stunned audiences by defeating Japan's Yui Susaki, a highly regarded wrestler and defending champion, before her disqualification marred her campaign.

Following the incident, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling, although speculation continues regarding her potential return to the sport.