Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, where to watch, time, livestream, all the details

India's Lakshya Sen is set to face defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 4.

As the only member of India's strong contingent to make it this far, Lakshya will take on the former World No. 1, widely regarded as the best player of the current generation. Before the tournament, Lakshya's personal coach, Vimal Kumar, dubbed him the 'dark horse' of the Paris Olympics.

Lakshya, who has faced Axelsen eight times in his career, has lost seven of those encounters, winning only once. Despite this, the 22-year-old Indian has been in exceptional form at the Paris Olympics and has the potential to upset Axelsen. Playing in his maiden Olympics, Lakshya is focused solely on the next match and not on the prospect of becoming India's first men's player to secure an Olympic medal.

Where can you watch it, where is it being livestreamed?

The highly anticipated semi-final match between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will take place after 3:30 PM IST. It will be the second match of the day, following the semi-final between Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Jia Zii Lee. The match will be broadcast live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 2 channels and can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Lakshya scripted history in Paris by defeating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen to reach the semi-finals. In a sensational come-from-behind victory, the 22-year-old thrilled the Indian crowd in the packed badminton arena in the French capital.

The clash between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen promises to be an exciting showdown, with both players eager to secure their spot in the Olympic final.

Axelsen favourite, but Lakshya...

Axelsen will start the semi-final as the favorite, but not many will be counting Lakshya Sen out.

"Lakshya indicated that he is really looking forward to playing Viktor tomorrow in the semifinals," his coach Vimal Kumar told Indiatoday.in on the eve of the contest.

After missing out on a place in the Tokyo Olympics due to Covid-19 and health issues, the prodigiously talented Almorah youngster is shooting for the stars. He was handed a tough group-stage draw, but Lakshya achieved the improbable, beating World No. 3 Jonathan Christie to book his place in the Round of 16.

Pitted against his compatriot and higher-ranked HS Prannoy, Lakshya had little trouble outclassing the seasoned campaigner, who was struggling with health issues. Lakshya then faced another tough test against Chou Tien Chen, ranked 10 places higher than him at 12. Despite losing the opening game and having an argument with the chair umpire in the second, Lakshya managed to pull through and reach the last-four stage.

For Lakshya, Axelsen is a familiar face. The Danish star has invited the young Indian to train with him on multiple occasions in Dubai. But familiarity does not provide any advantage because shuttlers, who regularly play in the grueling circuit, are well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses, coach Vimal Kumar said.

Lakshya needs to bring out his 'A game'. The youngster has looked sharp, willing to attack, and has given himself time on the court to make good use of his defensive skills, which are among the best on the tour. Lakshya has had a day's rest before the semi-final and there will be no worries over his energy levels.

"We have an excellent rehabilitation facility in the village for our athletes set up by Dr. Pardiwala, and athletes are making good use of it. Lakshya goes through the recovery program regularly and he is fully ready for the battle tomorrow," Vimal Kumar added.

Axelsen has no chink in his armor and possesses a nearly impenetrable defense to complement his dangerous attacking play. The Indian shuttler needs to be quicker than usual in his transition from defense to attack if he is to trouble the Dane. Lakshya can't afford to play the waiting game and has to add more sting to his smashes against Axelsen.

Lakshya is not someone who is going to be affected by the sense of occasion. Being the 'dark horse' or the 'underdog' is only going to help his cause. The freedom given to him by coaches Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar has clearly been reflected in the way Lakshya has played throughout the tournament without the fear of failure.

"We have always advised him to take responsibility for his actions and have given him the freedom to think for himself," coach Vimal added.

There will be no lack of effort from Lakshya Sen. However, it remains to be seen if his best will be enough to stop Axelsen's love affair with the Olympics. A win on Sunday will vault Lakshya into the Indian Olympic royalty.