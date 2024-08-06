Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinals in Women's 50 kg wrestling event at Paris Olympics

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, advanced quickly to the semifinals of the women's 50 kg freestyle competition at the Paris Olympics. In her quarterfinal round, the Indian wrestler defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine to get to the event's final four.

She beat Livach with a lead of 7-5 in the last eight round. Vinesh took an early 4-0 lead before Livach made a comeback to reduce the deficit. However, Vinesh held on to enter the semis by defeating Livach in the semis. She is now just one step away from confirming another medal for India.

Vinesh dominated the battle from start to finish, successfully fending off a late surge from her opponent and getting ever closer to achieving her dream.

However, it was her victory in the Round of 16 that sent shockwaves through the wrestling community. After her compatriot Antim Panghal opted for the 53kg category, Vinesh moved down to compete in the 50kg division. She was pitted against Yui Susaki, one of the top modern wrestlers from Japan.

As the match approached, Yui's impressive statistics went viral, igniting prayers among Indian wrestling fans for a moment of brilliance to defy the odds stacked heavily against Vinesh.

Before stepping onto the mat against Vinesh, Yui boasted an impressive international record of 82-0. She had an undefeated run at the Tokyo Olympics, not conceding a single point on her way to winning the gold medal. In her entire career, the defending champion had experienced only three losses.