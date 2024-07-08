11-day coaches development programme by BAI and REC Ltd concludes

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), in partnership with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has successfully concluded an 11-day residential Coaches Development Program. This initiative, held simultaneously at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati and Raipur, saw 53 participants from 22 states trained in grassroots coaching methodologies.

These newly trained coaches are now equipped to return to their respective regions and nurture young badminton talents across various academies. The program's goal is to standardize coaching practices nationwide and build a strong foundation for future badminton champions.

Reflecting on the program, Ms. Taruna Gupta, ED (CSR) at REC Limited, expressed pride in their involvement. "Our partnership with BAI and SAI in the Coaches Development Program underscores our dedication to advancing sports in India. Through our CSR efforts, we aim not only to develop athletic talent but also to enhance the capabilities of grassroots coaches. We anticipate this program will significantly impact the growth of world-class badminton talent in India."

Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General of BAI, highlighted the importance of grassroots coaches in talent identification and development. "This program provides coaches with essential tools to identify and nurture potential stars. We are grateful to REC and SAI for their collaboration and support in this initiative."

Participants lauded the BAI-REC-SAI collaboration, appreciating the program's comprehensive approach and practical insights, which have deepened their understanding of coaching.

REC Limited has committed ₹100 crore under its CSR initiative to support sports development in India. This funding aims to help athletes excel by offering opportunities to train under internationally reputed coaches and providing technical, scientific, and psychological support, along with exposure to international competitions.