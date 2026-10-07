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All about Bodhana Sivanandan, 11-year-old who set Guinness world record as youngest woman grandmaster

All about Bodhana Sivanandan, 11-year-old who set Guinness world record as youngest woman grandmaster

Her success at the Olympiad adds to a series of landmark achievements achieved before her 12th birthday, further establishing Bodhana Sivanandan as a rising name in international chess.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 12:11 PM IST
All about Bodhana Sivanandan, 11-year-old who set Guinness world record as youngest woman grandmasterBodhana Sivanandan is now the youngest Woman GM.

British-Indian chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the youngest chess player to achieve the Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title. The 11-year-old London-based schoolgirl completed the requirements during the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Bodhana secured her third and final WGM norm while representing England at the tournament. A norm is a certified performance at the level required for an international chess title. The achievement made her the youngest player in history to earn the WGM title, according to FIDE and Guinness World Records.

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Her record-breaking performance also surpassed the previous benchmark held by Kateryna Lagno, who became a Woman Grandmaster at the age of 12 years and four months. Bodhana played on the top board for England and was among the team’s strongest performers at the Olympiad.

Third Guinness World Records title

The latest recognition is Bodhana’s third Guinness World Records title. At the age of 10, she became the youngest female player to earn the Woman International Master (WIM) title.

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She also set a record for being the youngest female player to defeat a grandmaster in a chess tournament. That victory came against grandmaster Pete Wells when Bodhana was 10 years, five months and three days old.

Guinness World Records announced Bodhana’s latest achievement on social media. However, the record will not appear in the 2027 Guinness World Records book because the edition had already gone to print.

MUST READ: From a 10-year-old fashion designer to a 5-year-old yoga instructor: Meet Guinness World Records’ Young Achievers 2027

Indian roots and rapid rise

Bodhana, who holds the Woman FIDE Master title, has family roots in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Her rapid rise has attracted attention in both Britain and India, with chess observers describing her as one of the sport’s most promising young talents.

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Her success at the Olympiad adds to a series of landmark achievements achieved before her 12th birthday, further establishing Bodhana Sivanandan as a rising name in international chess.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 12:11 PM IST
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