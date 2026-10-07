All about Bodhana Sivanandan, 11-year-old who set Guinness world record as youngest woman grandmaster

Her record-breaking performance also surpassed the previous benchmark held by Kateryna Lagno, who became a Woman Grandmaster at the age of 12 years and four months. Bodhana played on the top board for England and was among the team’s strongest performers at the Olympiad.

11-year-old UK chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan has achieved the @GWR title for youngest chess player to achieve the Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title following her history-making performance at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand 🏆 https://t.co/uZ11U946Qk — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 2, 2026

Third Guinness World Records title

The latest recognition is Bodhana’s third Guinness World Records title. At the age of 10, she became the youngest female player to earn the Woman International Master (WIM) title.

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She also set a record for being the youngest female player to defeat a grandmaster in a chess tournament. That victory came against grandmaster Pete Wells when Bodhana was 10 years, five months and three days old.

Guinness World Records announced Bodhana’s latest achievement on social media. However, the record will not appear in the 2027 Guinness World Records book because the edition had already gone to print.

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Indian roots and rapid rise

Bodhana, who holds the Woman FIDE Master title, has family roots in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Her rapid rise has attracted attention in both Britain and India, with chess observers describing her as one of the sport’s most promising young talents.

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Her success at the Olympiad adds to a series of landmark achievements achieved before her 12th birthday, further establishing Bodhana Sivanandan as a rising name in international chess.