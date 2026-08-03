Amdavad 2030 begins: India takes over Commonwealth Games with grand cultural showcase

As Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, declared the Glasgow Games closed, the spotlight shifted to India through a spectacular host-city presentation celebrating Gujarat's heritage and India's cultural diversity. Branded as "Amdavad 2030", the showcase highlighted Ahmedabad's Gujarati identity while presenting the city as a modern global sporting destination rooted in centuries-old traditions.

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The presentation embraced the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World is One Family), showcasing India's message of unity, inclusivity and cultural harmony to audiences across the Commonwealth.

Gujarat's heritage takes centre stage

The cultural programme featured renowned composer Shankar Mahadevan alongside his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, while actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar appeared during the presentation. A stirring rendition of Vande Mataram set the tone before vibrant performances celebrated India's artistic richness.

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One of the evening's standout moments was an Indo-Scottish musical collaboration, blending Indian classical instruments with Scotland's iconic bagpipes to symbolise the transition of the Games from Glasgow to Ahmedabad. Gujarati singer Bhoomi Trivedi added a regional flavour with an energetic performance celebrating Gujarat's spirit.

The showcase also paid tribute to Gujarat's cultural heritage through Garba and Dandiya Raas, intricate Patola silk and Bandhani textiles, traditional handicrafts and its diverse cuisine. Visuals of Sabarmati Ashram, Adalaj Stepwell, Jama Masjid, historic Pol houses, and Ahmedabad's UNESCO World Heritage streets reinforced the city's identity as a destination where heritage and modernity coexist.

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India's next sporting milestone

The ceremonial transfer saw Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren hand the Commonwealth Games flag to Commonwealth Sport President Dr Donald Rukare, who then presented it to Harsh Sanghavi, Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha, officially beginning India's preparations for the Games' 100th anniversary edition.

The flag is home. 🇮🇳



A new chapter in India’s sporting journey begins as we proudly embark on the road to the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Amdavad.



With the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the guidance of Hon’ble @Bhupendrapbjp Ji, Gujarat is… pic.twitter.com/i6vpy5PmfY — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) August 3, 2026

Ahmedabad will become only the second Indian city, after New Delhi in 2010, to host the Commonwealth Games and the third city in Asia to stage the event. Preparations include expansion of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, improved transport connectivity, athlete-friendly infrastructure and sustainable sporting venues, while also strengthening India's ambitions to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.

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India ends Glasgow campaign on a high

India concluded the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in fourth place on the medal table despite the absence of medal-heavy sports such as wrestling, badminton, hockey, shooting and cricket. The contingent secured 39 medals—13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. Boxer Jaismine Lamboria, who won gold in the women's 57kg category, carried the Indian tricolour during the athletes' parade, providing a fitting conclusion before the Commonwealth movement officially turned its attention to Amdavad 2030.