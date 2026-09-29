Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda creates history, wins India’s first individual gold in shooting

Dhanda dominates final

Dhanda had entered the final in strong form after topping the qualification standings. She had remained among the leaders through the preliminary rounds and secured her place in the eight-shooter final with consistent scores.

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China’s Yunong Sun finished second with 26 points to claim the silver medal, while Kuwait’s Hajar Abdulmalik secured the bronze with 21 points.

Dhanda’s gold also marks a major breakthrough for Indian women’s shooting. Before her victory, no Indian woman had won an individual medal in trap or skeet shooting at the Asian Games.

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Adds to team silver

The historic individual victory came after Dhanda had earlier helped India win a silver medal in the women’s trap team event. She teamed up with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer as the Indian trio finished behind China.

India’s team recorded a combined score of 328 points, while China took the gold with 346 points. Kuwait won the bronze medal in the team competition.

Dhanda’s latest achievement adds to her growing international reputation. She had previously won a World Cup title in Lonato, Italy, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual World Cup gold in trap shooting.

India rises to 11th with 47 medals

Her Asian Games victory further strengthens India’s medal campaign and underlines the country’s growing presence in international shooting. Neeru Dhanda’s gold medal has taken India’s overall tally at the Asian Games 2026 to 47 medals, comprising five gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals. With this haul, India has moved up to 11th position in the overall medal standings. The country’s shooting contingent has contributed 13 medals so far, including two gold medals, while athletics remains another major contributor to India’s campaign.

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From Haryana to the Army Marksmanship Unit

Born in Haryana’s Jind district, 26-year-old Neeru Dhanda serves as a Naib Subedar in the Corps of Military Police. She trains at the Indian Army’s Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, which supports athletes preparing for national and international shooting competitions. Dhanda’s disciplined army background has played a key role in her rise as one of India’s leading trap shooters.