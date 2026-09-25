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Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh win gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh win gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event

The gold marked a significant turnaround for Kamaljeet and Suruchi, who had failed to reach the individual finals earlier in the competition

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Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 2:10 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh win gold in 10m air pistol mixed team eventSuruchi Singh, Kamaljeet after winning gold medal in 10m air pistol event at Asian Games 2026.

Indian shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday, September 25, delivering a strong performance after disappointing results in their respective individual events.

The Indian pair dominated the final, recording a combined score of 484.6 to finish at the top of the standings. South Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo secured the silver medal with a score of 478.0, finishing 6.6 points behind the Indian duo. Iran claimed the bronze medal with 415.8.

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The gold marked a significant turnaround for Kamaljeet and Suruchi, who had failed to reach the individual finals earlier in the competition. Kamaljeet finished ninth in the individual qualification, narrowly missing out on a place in the final, while Suruchi ended her qualification campaign in 26th position.

The Indian pair showed their quality in the mixed team qualification, finishing at the top of the standings and securing a place in the medal round.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi began strongly, registering a score of 196 in the opening series. They maintained their momentum in the second series, adding another 195 to take their overall tally to 391. With 20 shots remaining, the Indian pair were firmly positioned to qualify for the final.

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They produced another impressive score of 196 in the third series, taking their total to 587. Their qualification performance included 29 inner 10s, underlining their consistency and accuracy throughout the event.

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The mixed team competition provided India with its final opportunity to win a medal in the 10m air pistol events after the country endured a disappointing run in the discipline.

India had also missed out on medals in both the men's and women's team events. The individual competitions similarly failed to deliver a podium finish, making the mixed team event particularly important for the Indian shooting contingent.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi responded under pressure, carrying their qualification form into the final and maintaining a clear advantage over their Korean rivals.

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Published on: Sep 25, 2026 2:10 PM IST
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