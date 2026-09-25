Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh win gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event

READ THIS: Asian Games 2026: Former Uber driver Salman Khan & ex-handball player Satnam Singh win India's first men's double sculls medal

The gold marked a significant turnaround for Kamaljeet and Suruchi, who had failed to reach the individual finals earlier in the competition. Kamaljeet finished ninth in the individual qualification, narrowly missing out on a place in the final, while Suruchi ended her qualification campaign in 26th position.

The Indian pair showed their quality in the mixed team qualification, finishing at the top of the standings and securing a place in the medal round.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi began strongly, registering a score of 196 in the opening series. They maintained their momentum in the second series, adding another 195 to take their overall tally to 391. With 20 shots remaining, the Indian pair were firmly positioned to qualify for the final.

Advertisement

They produced another impressive score of 196 in the third series, taking their total to 587. Their qualification performance included 29 inner 10s, underlining their consistency and accuracy throughout the event.

ALSO READ: 198kg and a long wait over: Mirabai Chanu finally reaches the Asian Games podium

The mixed team competition provided India with its final opportunity to win a medal in the 10m air pistol events after the country endured a disappointing run in the discipline.

India had also missed out on medals in both the men's and women's team events. The individual competitions similarly failed to deliver a podium finish, making the mixed team event particularly important for the Indian shooting contingent.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi responded under pressure, carrying their qualification form into the final and maintaining a clear advantage over their Korean rivals.