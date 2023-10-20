PAK vs AUS: Bengaluru policeman doesn't allow 'Pakistan Zindabad' chant in stadium; internet is divided

A Bengaluru policeman stirred a controversy on Friday by not allowing a Pakistan cricket fan to say "Pakistan Zindabad" during Pakistan-Australia match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a video clip going viral on social media, the policeman could be heard saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai is allowed but not Pakistan Zindabad".

However, when confronted by the spectator to say on camera that "Pakistan Zindabad" chants aren't allowed in stadium, the policeman chose to stay mum.

The clip has left internet divided. While some said, there should be enough freedom for anyone to support any team of their choice, others said Pakistan shouldn't be glorified on Indian soil when the country is responsible for death of Indian soliders on the border.

I think I’m a very rational person and even I don’t think it’s acceptable for a Pakistani to come to India and say that.



"To avoid conflict and riots, you know how our crowd is, tomorrow they get violent and take law in their hands, to prevent that they are saying not to chant pakistan zindabad," said an X user.

The policemen deployed at the M Chinnaswamy stadium premises adopted some strict controlling measures to keep fans in check to avoid disruptions during the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan here on Friday. The police asked the fans not to use black dress as a mark of protest, though they did not bar anyone from wearing clothes of that particular colour while entering the stands. However, the police asked the fans not to use placards with provocative slogans.

''We were instructed to check placards and banners of fans before they enter the stadium, so that there will not be any untoward incident," said on official manning the stadium security on condition of anonymity. B Dayanand, the City Police Commissioner, has in fact given special instructions to his officers in this regard, particularly because the city had seen a couple of protest marches in support of Palestine during the on-going conflict with Israel.

Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck blazing centuries and forged a 259-run stand as Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs.

Thanks to Warner's 124-ball 163 and Marsh's 121 off 108, Australia scored an imposing scored 367 for 9 and then bundled out Pakistan for 305 in 45.3 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) gave their team a good start as the duo stitched together a 134-run partnership. But after Marcus Stoinis (2/40) accounted for the duo, spinner Adam Zampa (4/53) ran through Pakistan's middle and lower-order to emerge the most successful Aussie bowler.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi halted Australia's charge towards a 400-plus total, grabbing five wickets as he accounted for Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.