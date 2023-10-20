Australia vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, head-to-head record, weather report and more

Pat Cummins-led Australia will face Babar Azam's Pakistan in match number 18 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today, October 20.

Australia has won only one of the three games that they have played in the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament while Pakistan won two of its three opening matches and went on to lose against India in its last game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

ICC World Cup 2023 Australia vs Pakistan: Match and toss timings

The clash between Australia and Pakistan will take place on Friday (Oct 19) at 2 pm IST while the toss is scheduled for 1:30 pm. The match is being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Australia vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Where to watch the match live?

Star Sports will broadcast the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live. The match can also be viewed online on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Australia vs Pakistan head-to head record

Australia and Pakistan have played a total of 107 matches in the ODI format. Of them, Australia won by 69 matches while Pakistan has 34 wins to its name. 3 matches ended with no result and 1 match got tied.

Australia have won four of their last five 50-over World Cup matches against Pakistan stretching back to the 1999 final, with their only defeat a four-wicket loss in Colombo at the last tournament hosted in the subcontinent in 2011.

Aus vs Pak: Weather report

As per Weather Channel, there is forecast for a cloudy day in Bengaluru. However, there is no chance of rain and temperature will hover around 29-30 degree celsius in the noon and about 20-23 degree celsius during evening to night time.

Australia vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Probable Playing 11

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Also Read: 'Leo' box office collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore globally

Also Read: ‘We will always stand by China’: Pakistan PM says they trust China blindly, calls ties ‘sweeter than honey’