Brands queue up, endorsement fee jump 25-100% for World Cup-winning women’s cricket team: Report

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team, currently in the spotlight for clinching the maiden World Cup on Sunday, did not only lift the cup but also their brand values. This hike in their endorsement fees have brought them closer to closing the gap with their male counterparts.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the on-field heroes increased their endorsement fees between 25 per cent and 100 per cent since the win. Brands are queuing up to sign Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, among others.

Not only that their Instagram followers also doubled in less than 24 hours.

As per the report brand queries have jumped for the stars. JSW Sports that represent Jemimah Rodrigues told the financial daily that queries for the cricketer shot up 100 per cent after her fantastic show against Australia in the semi-finals. They are in conversation with brands across 10-12 categories. Her signing fee ranges between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, depending on the deliverables. Rodrigues currently endorses Red Bull, Boat, Nike, SG and Surf Excel.

Mandhana, the highest-paid female cricketer, endorses 16 brands, including State Bank of India (SBI), Nike, Hyundai, Herbalife, Rexona deodorant, Gulf Oil and PNB MetLife Insurance. She demands Rs 1.5-2 crore per brand.

The report added categories like women’s health, lifestyle, wellness, gadgets and automobiles are looking to sign fresh deals with the new icons.

Team India W defeated Team South Africa W by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium to lift the cup. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, finished with 298 for 7, eventually restricting their opponents for 246, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s exceptional 101 off 98 balls. Deepti Sharma was named the Player of the Tournament and Shafali Verma was the Player of the Match.

Not only was the stadium packed with cheering supporters, celebrations ensued and wishes poured in from all quarters after the historic win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating the team, said this victory would motivate future champions to take up sports.