WATCH: This image of Anushka Sharma consoling Virat Kohli after defeat in World Cup 2023 final will break your heart

Team India put up a great show throughout the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and in the finals against Team Australia, however, the stars were not in favour of the Indian cricket team on Sunday, and they ended up losing to Australia by six wickets. Several images and videos showing the emotions of the players after this heartbreaking defeat are going viral on the internet. In one of the viral pictures, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma can be seen hugging and consoling the ace Indian cricketer and husband Virat Kohli. The Men in Blue have received a lot of praise on the internet for their World Cup performances despite the loss in the tournament's final round.

Anushka has been in the stands to support Virat throughout the tournament and was seen as his biggest cheerleader throughout the game. From standing ovations to flying kisses, Anushka did everything to show her support towards her husband, and now, after Team India’s defeat, she, without fail, stood with him as a rock to support him in the bad times.

Rumours regarding Anushka Sharma's pregnancy have been circulating over the past several days. The actor and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are rumoured to be expecting their second child together, after their daughter Vamika.

Meanwhile, several stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, and her father, Prakash Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone, Ranveer Singh, came to watch this match live. Ayushmann Khurrana, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah also went to the stadium to show their support towards Team India.

