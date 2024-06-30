'Deserved more than one look': Fresh video of Suryakumar Yadav's T20 title-winning catch triggers debate

India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a breathtaking catch by Suryakumar Yadav, igniting both celebration and controversy after their victory over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

While the nation hailed Suryakumar’s brilliance at the boundary, a South African fan's video raised questions about whether South Africa was unfairly denied their moment.

India, chasing their first T20 World Cup win in 17 years, faced a formidable South African team seeking their first major trophy. The Proteas appeared set for a historic victory until India turned the tide in the final overs, leaving South Africa just seven runs short.

In the final over, needing 16 runs, David Miller launched what looked like a six. Suryakumar intervened, leaping and juggling the ball inches from the boundary before securing the catch.

Third umpire Richard Kettleborough quickly reviewed and upheld the catch, dismissing Miller for 21.

The catch drew comparisons to Kapil Dev’s iconic 1983 moment, but social media buzzed with speculation about whether Suryakumar's foot touched the boundary cushion. The South African fan remarked, "This deserved more than one look. The boundary rope clearly moves."

Another post highlighted that the boundary cushion might have been displaced earlier, referencing ICC rules stating that the cushion—not the white line—defines the boundary.

If moved, it should be returned to its original position once the ball is dead. Talking about the catch, Indian fielding coach T Dilip said that Suryakumar Yadav would have taken fifty such catches in the practice sessions. He also praised Suryakumar for his awareness while taking the catch.



"If you ask about Surya's catch, he would have taken fifty such catches in the practice sessions. But in a match when that moment comes, it's his decision and the awareness of rope that's very important and knowing and the confidence that he throws it up and come inside, it's a decision making at the point of time," he added.

Despite a fortunate boundary by Kagiso Rabada on the next ball, South Africa managed only four more runs, resulting in a narrow 7-run victory for India.