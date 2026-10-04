DP World ILT20 season 5: Afghan pacer Farooqi gets record ₹3.66 cr auction bid from MI Emirates

Farooqi, who returned to MI Emirates for a fifth consecutive season, was the day’s biggest buy as franchises competed aggressively for established T20 talent. His price broke the auction record for the third time on the day, after Liam Livingstone had earlier gone to Gulf Giants for $350,000 (approximately ₹3.37 crore).

The 26-year-old pacer’s proven wicket-taking ability in the powerplay and death overs made him one of the most sought-after overseas players in the auction. According to Cricbuzz, Farooqi’s $380,000 (approximately ₹3.66 crore) fee made him the league’s highest-ever auction purchase.

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MI Emirates strengthen attack

MI Emirates also retained UAE captain Muhammad Waseem through the Right to Match card for $210,000 (approximately ₹2.02 crore), while adding England all-rounder Chris Jordan for $170,000 (approximately ₹1.63 crore) and Afghanistan spinner AM Ghazanfar for $150,000 (approximately ₹1.44 crore). The franchise reportedly committed its full $2 million (approximately ₹19.26 crore) purse during the auction.

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Other big buys

England’s Liam Livingstone was the second-most expensive player, joining Gulf Giants for $350,000 (approximately ₹3.37 crore). Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz also joined the Gulf Giants through the Right to Match (RTM) option for around $300,000 (₹2.89 crore), while former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis signed for the Dubai Capitals at the same price.

Pakistan batter Babar Azam, one of the biggest names in the auction, was bought by Desert Vipers for his base price of $80,000 (approximately ₹77 lakh).

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A fast-growing T20 league

The DP World ILT20 is the UAE’s premier franchise T20 league, launched in 2023 and featuring global stars alongside UAE-based players. Financially, it ranks among the top leagues outside the IPL, with franchise salary caps of about $2 million (approximately ₹19.26 crore) and tax-free earnings helping attract international talent.

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While it remains far behind the IPL in overall value and commercial scale, ILT20 has grown into one of the most lucrative T20 destinations, ahead of leagues such as SA20 and the Big Bash League in several recent estimates.