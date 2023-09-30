Guwahati: India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match called off due to heavy rain

The India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Guwahati has been called off due to rain. The umpires inspected the ground and decided that it was too wet to play.

The start of the warm-up match was delayed due to rain. The match was scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST, but the rain has not stopped yet.

After the downpour began, the groundsmen hurried to the ground and quickly covered it. In this match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. At the moment, Guwahati is experiencing light rain, indicating that the intense storm has subsided.

Weather.com had earlier predicted the weather in Guwahati on September 30 as "extremely hot", with the possibility of severe heat in the area. There were forecasts for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Guwahati weather report had already suggested that there is a 49 per cent chance of rain during the day and a higher 78 per cent chance at night.

England squad for the warm-up match against India:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley and Mark Wood

India squad for the warm-up match against England:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia will face the Netherlands in another warm-up match today at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This match was supposed to begin at the same time.

A total of ten teams will play two warm-up matches apiece before the ICC World Cup 2023 begins on October 5. The first match will be against reigning champions England at the Barsapara Stadium. They will then travel to Thiruvananthapuram for their second match, against the Netherlands, on October 2.

