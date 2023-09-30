scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Box Office
'Jawan' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film to soon join Rs 600-cr club in India; earns Rs 1,043 cr worldwide

Feedback

'Jawan' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film to soon join Rs 600-cr club in India; earns Rs 1,043 cr worldwide

The earnings of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane thriller Jawan remained steady despite clash from 'Fukrey 3' and 'The Vaccine War'.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
On day 23 (Friday), the film earned Rs 5.25 crore On day 23 (Friday), the film earned Rs 5.25 crore
SUMMARY
  • The earnings of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane thriller Jawan remained steady despite clash from 'Fukrey 3' and 'The Vaccine War'
  • On day 23 (Friday), the film earned Rs 5.25 crore, a little less than Thursday’s Rs 5.97 crore
  • With this, the film's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 587.15 crore

The earnings of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane thriller Jawan remained steady despite clash from 'Fukrey 3' and 'The Vaccine War'. On day 23 (Friday), the film earned Rs 5.25 crore, a little less than Thursday’s Rs 5.97 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 587.15 crore.

Jawan released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and witnessed a blockbuster start at the box office raking in Rs 129.06 crore worldwide on day 1. Now, the film has already earned Rs 1,043 crore globally and is on track to earn Rs 600 crore in India.

The film outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

On Friday, the film saw an overall occupancy of 32.23 per cent in the Hindi belt, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The confirmed figures are yet to arrive.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the tickets for the action thriller will be available under the ‘buy 1 get 1 ticket free’ offer from September 28 onwards.

The offer is applicable only on internet bookings through BookMyShow, Paytm Movies, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis for tickets booked for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (September 28-30).

Jawan film:

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

The film was shot in Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film, and made his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE states till October 3; check details

Also Watch: ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up: Rohit Sharma-led India will face Jos Buttler-led England in their first warm-up match; IND vs ENG Key Players, Playing XIs, Live streaming details, Weather forecast

Published on: Sep 30, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement