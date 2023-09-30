'Jawan' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film to soon join Rs 600-cr club in India; earns Rs 1,043 cr worldwide

The earnings of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane thriller Jawan remained steady despite clash from 'Fukrey 3' and 'The Vaccine War'. On day 23 (Friday), the film earned Rs 5.25 crore, a little less than Thursday’s Rs 5.97 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 587.15 crore.

Jawan released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and witnessed a blockbuster start at the box office raking in Rs 129.06 crore worldwide on day 1. Now, the film has already earned Rs 1,043 crore globally and is on track to earn Rs 600 crore in India.

The film outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

On Friday, the film saw an overall occupancy of 32.23 per cent in the Hindi belt, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The confirmed figures are yet to arrive.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the tickets for the action thriller will be available under the ‘buy 1 get 1 ticket free’ offer from September 28 onwards.

The offer is applicable only on internet bookings through BookMyShow, Paytm Movies, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis for tickets booked for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (September 28-30).

Jawan film:

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

The film was shot in Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film, and made his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

