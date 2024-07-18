Hardik Pandya declares separation with wife Natasa Stankovic, says will co-parent son Agastya

Ace allrounder Hardik Pandya has announced that he has separated from wife Natasa Stankovic putting an end to the speculations over his divorce. In an Instagram post on Thursday evening, Pandya said he and Natasha had 'mutually parted ways'.

Natasa, a former contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss, tied the knot with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. The couple celebrated their wedding once again by renewing their wedding vows in February 2023, honouring both Hindu and Christian traditions.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Hardik wrote.

Hardik Pandya made the statement after the BCCI announced Team India's roster for the forthcoming limited-overs series versus Sri Lanka. Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as the new T20I captain.

Till the recent T20I World Cup, Pandya was the vice-captain of the team. However, due to fitness concerns, he was not considered for the captaincy role. Reports indicate that Hardik was informed of this decision in advance.

Nevertheless, Hardik Pandya will be part of the T20I series under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. This will mark the all-rounder's second bilateral T20I series under Suryakumar's leadership, as Suryakumar previously captained the team in South Africa last year.