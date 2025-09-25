‘Held the game to ransom’: Sunil Gavaskar furious over PCB's Asia Cup match delay

Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board for delaying their Asia Cup 2025 clash against UAE by an hour over the ongoing “handshake” controversy, accusing PCB of holding the match “to ransom” in pursuit of a forced apology.

The drama began after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn’t shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha following their group stage encounter. In response, PCB demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft before their next fixture, threatening to boycott the UAE game if their demands weren’t met.

Despite the ICC rejecting the demand, Pakistan delayed their team’s departure to the venue, forcing a one-hour match delay. Only after closed-door talks with Pycroft and ICC officials did the match proceed.

Gavaskar, in his column for Sportstar, lashed out at Pakistan's tactics. “If the PCB had any issues to discuss… it had two full days after their loss to India and before the game against the UAE,” Gavaskar wrote. “By keeping everybody in suspense and not even turning up at the ground until almost the toss time, they held the game to ransom.”

He also refuted PCB’s claim that Pycroft issued an apology. “Despite the ICC… saying there was no apology given, the PCB insisted they had secured one and so agreed to play,” Gavaskar noted, accusing PCB of misrepresenting Pycroft’s reference to a “regrettable miscommunication” as an official apology.

The incident adds another layer of tension to an already volatile Asia Cup, with both teams locked in disputes ranging from political symbolism to on-field conduct.

Gavaskar’s sharp critique reflects growing frustration within cricketing circles over escalating off-field antics disrupting the tournament’s flow. With the final approaching, focus is rapidly shifting from cricket to conflict.