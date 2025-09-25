'India vs Pakistan match was played after Pahalgam': Diljit Dosanjh says Sardaarji 3 was shot before Pahalgam attack

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the Pahalgam terror attack, the controversy over his film Sardaarji 3 with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, and the recent India-Pakistan cricket match during his concert in Malaysia.

He told fans that Sardaarji 3 was filmed before the Pahalgam attack, while the cricket match took place afterward. He also explained that he had remained silent for some time, despite having many answers he wanted to share.

Several clips from the concert are now circulating on social media, including one where Diljit salutes the national flag. “Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That’s my country’s flag). Always respect,” he said. Speaking in Punjabi, he added, “When my film Sardaarji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played.”

On September 14, India and Pakistan met in the Asia Cup. India won the match by seven wickets, their first clash against Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, played under pressure but went on to dominate the game.

He also expressed sadness over the Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22 and left 26 people dead, many of them tourists.

“After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack,” Diljit explained.

The singer criticised the media too, accusing them of trying their best to portray him as "anti-national". “The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation,” he said.

Diljit further shared why he had been silent for months. “I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak. I have many answers. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I have learned that from life. So I didn't say anything… There are a lot of things more to say, but I don't want to do that, I don't want to do that s***.”

Earlier this year, Diljit had faced backlash for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaarji 3 at a time when India-Pakistan tensions were high. The film, also starring Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover and Sapna Pabbi, was directed by Amar Hundal and released overseas on June 27.

Tensions between India and Pakistan grew after the April attack, with India later carrying out Operation Sindoor on May 7 that reduced terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to a rubble.