'His contribution to cricket is immense': Lalit Modi praises Jay Shah, but has one suggestion

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Kumar Modi on Tuesday strongly backed Jay Shah's leadership in world cricket, describing him as the best person to guide cricket and the IPL.

Modi said Shah's contribution to cricket had been "immense" and credited him with using his position to strengthen the game rather than pursue personal interests.

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"The contribution of Jay Shah to cricket is immense. He is ACTUALLY THE only PERSON I would bet upon in these times of IPL growth trajectory," Modi said in a lengthy statement on X. "Everyone else would have a personal agenda - he has used his clout and his offices to better the game."

The contribution of @JayShah to cricket is immense. He is ACTUALLY THE only PERSON I would bet upon in these times of @IPL growth trajectory. Everyone else would have a personal agenda - he has used his clout and his offices to better the game. I only wish him the greatest… pic.twitter.com/TS7cccU3Y4 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) June 9, 2026

Modi, who founded the IPL in 2008, said managing global cricket had become increasingly challenging as the league's growing financial and sporting influence creates pressure on cricket boards around the world.

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"Running global cricket is one of the toughest things. Going forward the turmoil that IPL is creating for the rest of the world - will mark my words have the rest of the world in envy and Jealousy," he said. "You need the best man in the chair to navigate this. THEREFORE I can without a second doubt tell you that there is no one better than the young and dynamic Mr Shah."

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Modi also urged Shah to address governance issues within domestic cricket administration. "My only suggestion to him - clean up the muck in the state associations that do not meet the mark. And only HE AND HE ALONE can do it," he said. "There is absolutely no harm in using everyone connected to him to get the work done."

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According to Modi, the ultimate beneficiaries of strong leadership would be India, cricket, players, and fans. "At the end, the BENEFICIARIES ARE 1. India 2. Cricket 3. Players 4. Fans of the game," he said.

Modi said India's diversity and the multiple challenges facing cricket required decisive leadership capable of navigating competing interests while ensuring the sport's continued growth. "I hope he can truly put cricket / IPL - on top of the global sports ecosystem," he said.

Acknowledging that Shah's leadership would continue to attract criticism, Modi said his support stemmed from concerns about the future of the IPL and the broader cricket ecosystem.

"People will make adverse remarks. So be it. My issue is personal to the well-being of the IPL and the players and fans of the sport. And whoever can do the job without shortcuts - he's the person. And that person is none other then jay shah."

