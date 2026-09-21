How 700 gm cost athlete Suchika Tariyal a medal

However, the tie triggered the Asian MMA rules for deciding a winner, and Teo advanced to the final because she was around 700 grams lighter than Suchika.

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Suchika had started strongly, using her judo skills to take Teo to the ground and land heavy blows. Teo, however, controlled the first round with her boxing and took the advantage.

The Indian bounced back in the second round, taking Teo down towards the end and controlling her on the ground. Suchika was unable to trap Teo’s arm but still won the round, forcing an extra one-minute period.

BREAKING



Here’s what happened with Suchika Tariyal



The fight was awarded to Singapore and India protested.



To protest you pay 1000 usd non refundable. The money was paid by the Federation and Nikhil Kunder.



The fight is normally judged by 3 judges but in arbitration it is… — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 21, 2026

Teo controlled the extra time as Suchika attempted to land punches. When the result was announced, Suchika was visibly emotional and protested the decision.

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What the rules say

Under Asian MMA rules, a tie after overtime is decided through a series of criteria. Officials first check whether either athlete received warnings. If the number of warnings is the same, the advice given to the athletes is considered.

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If that is also identical, their pre-competition weights are compared. If those weights are the same, post-competition weights are considered. If those too are identical, three assistant referees decide the winner by raising flags.

In Suchika’s case, weight became the deciding factor. Teo’s lower pre-competition weight gave her the victory through a “Break Tie by Weight” decision and sent her into the final.

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Suchika, 36, therefore settled for bronze despite fighting her way back into a contest that had initially gone against her.

