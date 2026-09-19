Asian Games 2026: Pawan Sehrawat, Manu Bhaker lead Indian contingent at opening ceremony

Sehrawat was brought in as India's male flag-bearer at the last minute after shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was unable to attend the ceremony due to a technical issue involving his official kit. The Indian Olympic Association confirmed the change, with Sehrawat joining Bhaker in leading the contingent.

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Speaking about the honour, Sehrawat said he was proud to carry the national flag despite receiving the news at short notice.

“It is a very proud moment for me... I did not sleep last night. Today, I went to the gym in the morning and came here. I have been awake for the whole night. But I still have the energy to carry my nation's flag in my hands.”

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The kabaddi star also spoke about sharing the flag-bearing responsibility with Bhaker, describing it as a memorable moment.

“It is a good moment for me to go with such a big athlete. When I met her for the first time, she gave a very motivating speech.”

For Bhaker, the occasion carried a strong sense of nostalgia. Reflecting on her journey from her first Asian Games appearance as a teenager to becoming a flag-bearer, she said the moment felt “heartwarming”.

“When I started, I never thought that this was where I could reach one day in my sport. So, it is definitely a very heartwarming feeling. I feel really proud, really honoured, and really, really happy to be chosen as the flag bearer for my country.”

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Bhaker also recalled missing the opening ceremony during her first Asian Games in 2018 and the advice she received from her late coach Jaspal Rana about conserving energy before competitions.

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The shooter urged fellow Indian athletes to focus on making the most of their Asian Games experience despite challenges.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience. We have to make sure that we enjoy this time rather than complain, and have the best time of our lives.”

Bhaker is set to compete in the women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events. Sehrawat, who was part of India's gold-winning kabaddi team at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, will aim to help India retain its strong record in the men's kabaddi competition.