'I fell, but got back up': Mohammed Shami's emotional farewell to Test cricket after 13 years

‘Test cricket is a special part of my life’

Shami, who has been out of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy, announced his decision through an Instagram post. “I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had only a dream — to do something for my country. After that every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something,” he said.

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“Test cricket is not just a format for me, it is a very special part of my life. Today I am deciding to retire from Test cricket with a heavy heart and unlimited beautiful memories,” he added.

In a video message posted from his farmhouse in Sahaspur Alinagar village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, Shami reflected on the hard work and setbacks that marked his journey. India's Test cap number 279, he made his debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on 6 November 2013.

“It's been a long journey of 13 years. Starting out from this village, I have worked very hard, seen many ups and downs, and finally, on this day, November 6, I received my Test cap and the red ball,” he said.

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Shami said the cap and the red ball had shaped his identity as a cricketer. “After a lot of hard work, I earned this cap. Today, I completed 13 years in this journey. This cap and the red ball made me Mohammed Shami. There were many ups and downs along the way. I fell, but got back up for this cap and the ball,” he said, before thanking his coaches, trainers and fans.

Memorable spells and injury setbacks

Shami's ability to generate seam and swing with the new and old ball made him a key part of India's pace attack across conditions. He claimed 131 wickets in 35 Tests in South Africa, the West Indies and India at an average of under 25.

Among his notable performances was a second-innings spell of 5/28 in Johannesburg during India's 2018 tour of South Africa, which helped the visitors secure a consolation victory. On India's next tour of the country, he took eight wickets in the opening Test at Centurion.

His last Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. Injuries later disrupted his career. He underwent ankle surgery in February 2024 and subsequently faced knee issues, missing India's five-Test tour of Australia. He returned in January 2025 for the T20I and ODI series against England and played all five matches of the Champions Trophy.

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A setback before the 2025 England Test tour ruled him out of contention. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Shami's workload was not at the required level and medical staff had advised against selecting him for the five-Test series. Questions continued after he was left out of the West Indies Test squad later that year.

Ravi Shastri questions fitness concerns

Speaking on Extra Innings ahead of India's second ODI against New Zealand, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said Shami had another 30 or 40 Test wickets in him and deserved another opportunity. “It's sad when someone who's played so well for the country has to go. I definitely thought he had another 30 or 40 wickets in him. He should have played in the last 12 months and perhaps should have been in the side as a Test-match bowler,” Shastri said.

Questioning the focus on gym-based fitness, he added: “What's the point of being fit in the gym if you can't bowl 10 or 12 overs in a match? Here, you've got a workhorse who's bowling for you. So, I'm a little disappointed that he didn't get another go.”

Shami continued playing domestic cricket during his absence from the national side. He took seven wickets in three matches for East Zone in the 2026 Duleep Trophy and claimed 14 wickets in his first three matches of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season for Bengal at an average of 14.00.

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Shami to continue in white-ball cricket

Shami said he would continue playing white-ball cricket in domestic competitions and the IPL, and could also feature in four-day matches if fit. He has been named in Bengal's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy beginning on 14 November.

“If I am fit, I will continue playing four-day cricket, but this is the end of my international Test career. My journey in this format ends here,” he said.

Shami's last appearance for India in any format was the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. He finished as India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, alongside Varun Chakravarthy, with nine wickets in five matches.

Closing his Test chapter with 229 wickets from 64 matches, Shami thanked the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal and expressed hope that more young cricketers would emerge from across the country. “I love you all and hope many more talents emerge. A big thank you to the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal,” he said.