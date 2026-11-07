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'Ramayana' box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic film sails past ₹200 crore worldwide

'Ramayana' box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic film sails past ₹200 crore worldwide

Here’s a detailed look at how much Ramayana earned on Day 2, its language-wise performance, and whether the Diwali weekend can help the two-part epic maintain its momentum at the box office.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 8:07 AM IST
'Ramayana' box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic film sails past ₹200 crore worldwideRamayana crosses ₹200 crore worldwide

Ramayana box office: Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, has crossed ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office in just two days. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which also features Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey, entered the ₹100 crore club in domestic net collections on Day 2 itself, despite a noticeable dip from its opening-day numbers. Here’s a detailed look at how much Ramayana earned on Day 2, its language-wise performance, and whether the Diwali weekend can help the two-part epic maintain its momentum at the box office.

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Ramayana collection day 2

The Ranbir Kapoor-led film made ₹64.85 crore on its first Thursday and ₹48.05 crore on its first Friday, taking its net domestic box office to ₹112.90 crore (₹134.80 crore gross), as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Of this, the film made ₹83 crore from the Hindi market alone, followed by Kannada (₹12.40 crore), Telugu (₹10.75 crore), Tamil (₹4.10 crore), and Malayalam (₹2.65 crore).

The film's shows on Friday logged an overall occupancy of 28.46%, with the highest occupancy in its night shows at 45.31%. At the overseas box office, the epic film collected ₹86.25 crore as of its first Friday, taking its total worldwide collection to ₹221.05 crore.

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Ramayana advance booking day 3

As of 7 am on Friday, the film sold over 13 lakh tickets worth ₹47.46 crore (₹41.18 crore minus block seats) for its third day shows. The film's Hindi shows contributed a lion's share to its day 3 advance bookings, with ticket sales worth ₹35.95 crore (₹30.64 crore minus block seats).

The film's Telugu version contributed ₹4.33 crore (₹3.82 crore minus block seats) whereas its Kannada version raked in ₹4.08 crore (₹3.77 crore minus block seats) in advance bookings. Its Tamil and Malayalam versions made ₹1.86 crore (₹1.75 crore minus block seats) and ₹1.25 crore (₹1.20 crore minus block seats), respectively.

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Top contributing cities include Bengaluru (₹6.41 crore), Mumbai (₹5.71 crore), National Capital Region (₹5.26 crore), Hyderabad (₹3.23 crore), Pune (₹2.11 crore), and Kolkata (₹1.50 crore).

Ramayana story, cast 

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first chapter of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Hindu epic. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part cinematic adaptation is made at a combined budget of roughly ₹4,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh in significant roles. Anupam Kher has lent his voice to Jatayu, the divine eagle who attempts to save Ma Sita when Ravana abducts her.

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Published on: Nov 7, 2026 8:07 AM IST
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