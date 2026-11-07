According to officials, the campaign seeks precise details spanning physical infrastructure, equipment, key personnel, and secret technology networks.

"A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, 'is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community,'" US Central Command said in a statement posted on X (formally twitter).

The multi-million-dollar bounty represents a distinct push by American authorities to incentivise insiders, researchers, and technical staff to step forward. Accompanying campaign graphics explicitly state that the offer extends to individuals who can shed light on nuclear scientists, hidden organizational structures, operational equipment, and emerging capabilities.

President Donald Trump has said Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weaponry is an existential threat to global security. Following security briefings, Trump publicly declared that the US is considering expanding strikes to ensure Iran's nuclear program is permanently neutralised and "can never be revived".

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Trump warned Tehran that he is weighing options — ranging from a comprehensive deal to devastating renewed attacks — stating, "I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You'll know soon enough."

The US has directly carried out major military strikes on primary Iranian nuclear facilities during the ongoing conflict.

These strikes — supported by targeted operations aimed at command-and-control infrastructure and key scientific personnel — were executed specifically to set back Iran’s capability to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels. The US government has since maintained pressure using financial bounties, diplomatic maneuvers, and the threat of follow-up attacks to keep Tehran from rebuilding these sites.

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Israel views a nuclear-armed Iran as a direct threat to its national survival. Israeli military and intelligence leaders consistently argue that Tehran cannot be allowed to reach threshold breakout status. Israeli officials continuously brief US leadership on intelligence regarding Iranian advancements, advocating for the total dismantling of secret enrichment facilities, centrifuges, and covert weaponisation programmes.