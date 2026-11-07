Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Bounty on the blueprint: US offers $20 million for intelligence on Iran's nuclear programme

Bounty on the blueprint: US offers $20 million for intelligence on Iran's nuclear programme

President Donald Trump has said Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weaponry is an existential threat to global security. He has publicly declared that the US is considering expanding strikes to ensure Iran's nuclear program is permanently neutralised and "can never be revived".

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 7:33 AM IST
Bounty on the blueprint: US offers $20 million for intelligence on Iran's nuclear programmeThe US has directly carried out major military strikes on primary Iranian nuclear facilities during the ongoing conflict.

In an aggressive gambit to map and neutralise Tehran's strategic assets, the United States government has announced a reward of up to $20 million alongside potential relocation for intelligence detailing Iran's nuclear programme.

The public call for information was issued via the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program and amplified by US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement on X.

Advertisement

According to officials, the campaign seeks precise details spanning physical infrastructure, equipment, key personnel, and secret technology networks.

"A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, 'is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community,'" US Central Command said in a statement posted on X (formally twitter).

The multi-million-dollar bounty represents a distinct push by American authorities to incentivise insiders, researchers, and technical staff to step forward. Accompanying campaign graphics explicitly state that the offer extends to individuals who can shed light on nuclear scientists, hidden organizational structures, operational equipment, and emerging capabilities.

President Donald Trump has said Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weaponry is an existential threat to global security. Following security briefings, Trump publicly declared that the US is considering expanding strikes to ensure Iran's nuclear program is permanently neutralised and "can never be revived".

Advertisement

Trump warned Tehran that he is weighing options — ranging from a comprehensive deal to devastating renewed attacks — stating, "I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You'll know soon enough."

The US has directly carried out major military strikes on primary Iranian nuclear facilities during the ongoing conflict.

These strikes — supported by targeted operations aimed at command-and-control infrastructure and key scientific personnel — were executed specifically to set back Iran’s capability to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels. The US government has since maintained pressure using financial bounties, diplomatic maneuvers, and the threat of follow-up attacks to keep Tehran from rebuilding these sites.

Advertisement

Israel views a nuclear-armed Iran as a direct threat to its national survival. Israeli military and intelligence leaders consistently argue that Tehran cannot be allowed to reach threshold breakout status. Israeli officials continuously brief US leadership on intelligence regarding Iranian advancements, advocating for the total dismantling of secret enrichment facilities, centrifuges, and covert weaponisation programmes.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026 7:32 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more