Sanju Samson’s ultimate Rajini fan moment: Cricketer books whole theatre for Jailer 2

DON'T MISS: 'Jailer 2' box office collection week 1: Rajinikanth's film tops ₹600 crore worldwide, beats Leo's lifetime biz

Samson’s Fan Moment

In a video shared on social media, Samson said he was “very excited” to watch Rajinikanth on the big screen and described booking the entire theatre as a stroke of luck.

Sanju Samson missed #Jailer2 FDFS as the Indian team travelled to Delhi to meet the PM, but he booked an entire screen in Bengaluru the next day for the whole Indian team and support staff 🫡 No. 1 fan of Thalaivar @rajinikanth 🔥❤️ https://t.co/KUUfZ3sO4K — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) October 20, 2026

“But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I’ve invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I’m very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen,” Samson said.

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Teammates Join The Screening

Samson also invited several members of the Indian team and support staff who understand Tamil, turning the private screening into a group outing for Rajinikanth fans in the dressing room.

“Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming,” he said, though he did not name the teammates attending.

A Longstanding Rajini Fan

Samson has previously said he has been a “periya fan” — a big fan — of Rajinikanth since the age of seven. The special screening underlined the cricketer’s enduring connection with Tamil cinema and its biggest star.

DO CHECKOUT: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hits theatres: Fans celebrate like it's Diwali, Pongal and Christmas

Jailer 2 Box Office Update

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According to Sacnilk, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has collected ₹373 crore net in India after 11 days, with ₹436.80 crore gross in India. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has also earned ₹229.50 crore overseas, taking its estimated worldwide gross to ₹666.30 crore. Tamil remains the biggest contributor with ₹262.22 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹70.76 crore, Hindi at ₹35.31 crore and Kannada at ₹4.90 crore.

The film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and brings back Rajinikanth as retired jailer “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, who is pulled back into action when a new criminal threat endangers his family and legacy. The action entertainer also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Yogi Babu, with appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.