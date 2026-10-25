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Sanju Samson’s ultimate Rajini fan moment: Cricketer books whole theatre for Jailer 2

Sanju Samson’s ultimate Rajini fan moment: Cricketer books whole theatre for Jailer 2

Samson also invited several members of the Indian team and support staff who understand Tamil, turning the private screening into a group outing for Rajinikanth fans in the dressing room.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 25, 2026 10:30 AM IST
Sanju Samson’s ultimate Rajini fan moment: Cricketer books whole theatre for Jailer 2 The Kerala cricketer, a long-time Rajinikanth fan, said he had missed the film’s opening-day screening because of a professional commitment in Delhi.

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson turned his admiration for Rajinikanth into a full-scale celebration by booking an entire cinema hall in Bengaluru to watch the superstar’s latest film, Jailer 2, with family, friends and teammates.

The Kerala cricketer, a long-time Rajinikanth fan, said he had missed the film’s opening-day screening because of a professional commitment in Delhi. He then arranged a private screening at Cinepolis in Bengaluru’s Lulu Mall, reserving the whole theatre for the occasion.

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DON'T MISS: 'Jailer 2' box office collection week 1: Rajinikanth's film tops ₹600 crore worldwide, beats Leo's lifetime biz

Samson’s Fan Moment

In a video shared on social media, Samson said he was “very excited” to watch Rajinikanth on the big screen and described booking the entire theatre as a stroke of luck.

“But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I’ve invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I’m very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen,” Samson said.

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Teammates Join The Screening

Samson also invited several members of the Indian team and support staff who understand Tamil, turning the private screening into a group outing for Rajinikanth fans in the dressing room.

“Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming,” he said, though he did not name the teammates attending.

A Longstanding Rajini Fan

Samson has previously said he has been a “periya fan” — a big fan — of Rajinikanth since the age of seven. The special screening underlined the cricketer’s enduring connection with Tamil cinema and its biggest star.

DO CHECKOUT: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hits theatres: Fans celebrate like it's Diwali, Pongal and Christmas

Jailer 2 Box Office Update

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According to Sacnilk, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has collected ₹373 crore net in India after 11 days, with ₹436.80 crore gross in India. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has also earned ₹229.50 crore overseas, taking its estimated worldwide gross to ₹666.30 crore. Tamil remains the biggest contributor with ₹262.22 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹70.76 crore, Hindi at ₹35.31 crore and Kannada at ₹4.90 crore.

The film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and brings back Rajinikanth as retired jailer “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, who is pulled back into action when a new criminal threat endangers his family and legacy. The action entertainer also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Yogi Babu, with appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

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Published on: Oct 25, 2026 10:30 AM IST
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