IND vs AUS 1st T20I weather report: Will rain play spoil sport in Visakhapatnam?

Just four days after the World Cup 2023 Final, India and Australia are all set to meet again today at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) to kick off a five-match T20 international series.

The Indian side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav while the Australian side will be led by Matthew Wade. Major changes have been made in both the squads and many of the senior players will not be participating after what has been a gruelling World Cup campaign for the last one and a half months.

As the two teams gear up to meet each other again, cricket fans will across the country are eagerly waiting for the face off after a heartbreaking loss in the World Cup 2023.

India vs Australia T20 series:

The T20 series, which starts today, will be played at five venues including Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad. The first match will be played at Vizag today from 7 pm onwards.

India vs Australia 1st T20I match: Where to watch?

The India vs Australia match will be broadcasted by Sports 18 and will be live streamed by Jio Cinema.

Visakhapatnam weather prediction for today

As per AccuWeather, the temperature in Visakhapatnam during the day is projected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and there is a 25 per cent probability of precipitation. At night, the temperature will hover around 24 degree Celsius with a 21 per cent possibility of rain.

India Squad

Ishan Kishan (w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma

Australia Squad

Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

