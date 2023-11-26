India vs Australia 2nd T20I: JioCinema witnesses massive viewership

JioCinema, a free Indian video streaming platform owned by Reliance Jio Platforms, recorded overall 12 crore views for the second T20I match between India and Australia played on November 26.

This comes after the JioCinema app experienced a technical glitch on November 23, during the T20 cricket match between India and Australia. This glitch caused the app to crash for many users, preventing them from watching the match. The issue was reportedly related to the high volume of concurrent viewers trying to access the platform to watch the live match.

The outage caused significant frustration among fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment. Some users reported being unable to connect to the app at all, while others were met with error messages. The issue persisted for several hours, affecting the viewing experience of many fans.

After Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 2nd T20I, India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rituraj Gaikwad, notched up a quickfire 50-run lead in just 23 balls.

Jaiswal, hit his second half-century in T20Is off merely 24 deliveries but was shown the exit route by Zampa, caught at short third by Ellis after bagging 53 runs, in the 6th over. Running at full throttle, India's 100 was on the board within 59 balls.

Ensuing a slow start, the team surpassed the 150-run mark in 86 balls, while Ishan Kishan added another 50 to his tally off 29 balls. Reinvigorated by their 8-wicket victory on Friday at Vizag, Team India has found dependable assets in their skipper Yadav, delivering a captain's knock, and Rinku Singh.

Also Read: IPL 2024: CSK releases Ben Stokes and others, left with Rs 32.1 cr in purse