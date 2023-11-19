scorecardresearch
India vs Australia World Cup final: 'It's Kohli-Sharma magic time,' say netizens after Shubman Gill goes for 4

While Gill's early exit left some fans jittery, others were excited to see the vintage Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli partnership.

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: Shubman Gill got out for 4 runs and made an early exit. While Gill's early exit left some fans jittery, others were excited to see the vintage Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli partnership. Australian bowler Mitchell Starc took his first wicket in the match as he shortened his length and bowls it on off.

Gill hurried into his shot and hits it flat and straight down Australian fielder Adam Zampa's throat. Zampa, who was positioned mid on, made no mistake.

Soon after Gill was sent back to the pavillion, Virat Kohli entered the field and India's score went past 50. At present, Team India's score is 64/1 in 8.4 overs.

"Dear Shubman Gill out, looked nervous from the start. It have to be a Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli show today," a user wrote. 

Here are some reactions: 

Published on: Nov 19, 2023, 2:32 PM IST
