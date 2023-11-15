India vs News Zealand World Cup Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma's quickfire 47 gives Team India a solid start

India got off to a strong start in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023, thanks to a blistering opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The duo put on 68 runs partnership and they are currently batting in Mumbai.

India is currently 68-0 after 7.4 overs. Rohit Sharma got out on 47 runs off 29 balls, and Shubman Gill is on 50 runs off 41 balls. Trent Boult has taken 0 wickets for 27 runs in 3.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma has become the first player to hit 50 sixes in World Cup history. He achieved this feat during India's match against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023. He overtook West Indies’ Chris Gayle, who earlier recorded a score of 49 sixes.

Virat Kohli, who came on to bat after Sharma, registered his first boundary in the World Cup semi-final on a flat track during the India vs New Zealand 1st Semi-Final, World Cup 2023. He drove Trent Boult for a four through mid-wicket in the 10th over of the innings. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who has scored his half century in 41 balls, reached his 13th ODI half-century.

He and Virat Kohli didn't allow the net run rate of India to drop after the departure of Rohit Sharma at 47 runs. Tim Southee dismissed Rohit Sharma, who was three runs short of half century.

India won the toss first and opted to bat against New Zealand in the semi-final match in World Cup 2023.

