India's ODI squad for England tour announced; check full match schedule

The BCCI on Sunday announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, with Shubman Gill set to lead the side and Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain.

Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in the squad, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been selected subject to fitness clearance.

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The Men’s Selection Committee picked the squad for the ODI series, which will be played from July 14 to July 19 at Edgbaston, Sophia Gardens and Lord's.

Gill to captain India

Gill will lead a squad that combines experience and youth, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer forming the core of the batting unit.

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been named as wicketkeeping options, while the spin department comprises Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

India's pace attack includes Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar.

India's ODI squad for England

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

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India's Tour of England ODI Series Schedule

The three-match ODI series will begin at Edgbaston on July 14, with the first match scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST.

The second ODI will be played at Sophia Gardens on July 16 from 5.30 pm IST.

The third and final match of the series will take place at Lord's on July 19, starting at 3.30 pm IST.

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series against Ireland.

The board said Chakaravarthy is in the final stages of rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence after suffering a left-foot injury during TATA IPL 2026.

The BCCI also released an updated squad for the Ireland T20I series.

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India's updated squad for Ireland T20Is

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

The England ODI series will see India play three matches in six days, with the final game scheduled at Lord's on July 19.