India's average digital investor holds ₹10 lakh, adds ₹3 lakh a year: Report

India's digital investing revolution is creating a new generation of wealth creators, with the average online investor now holding a portfolio worth around ₹10 lakh and adding nearly ₹3 lakh every year, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The report, titled Inside India's Digital Investing Boom, suggests that the country's investor base is expanding rapidly and accumulating wealth at a pace that could reshape the future of the wealth-tech industry. Rather than focusing solely on acquiring new users, platforms are increasingly competing to deepen relationships with existing investors.

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A young investor base

According to Redseer, India's digital investor base remains relatively young, with annual inflows amounting to nearly one-third of the average portfolio size. This indicates that many investors are still in the early stages of wealth creation and that investing habits are yet to become firmly entrenched.

The report estimates the average annual digital investment at around ₹3 lakh, while average digital portfolio values stand at about ₹10 lakh. Digital platforms are increasingly becoming the preferred destination for household savings.

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Mutual funds and stocks dominate

Indian investors continue to prefer relatively simple products. Nearly 80% of digital investable assets are concentrated in mutual funds and equities, with SIP-based mutual funds emerging as the most popular investment vehicle. Around 77% of investors are currently investing through SIPs, while direct stocks account for another major share of portfolios.

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Products such as ETFs, digital gold, IPOs and US stocks remain niche segments, even though awareness of these products has increased considerably.

Three kinds of investors

Redseer classifies retail investors into three broad personas.

Guided Savers

The largest segment comprises Guided Savers, who treat investing as an extension of saving and prioritize long-term wealth creation. Their portfolios typically range between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh.

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Aspiring Investors

Aspiring Investors form the second category. Many entered the markets during or after the pandemic, influenced by friends, brokers or social media creators. They tend to maintain smaller portfolios of ₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh and are still learning how to navigate markets.

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Confident Builders

The third group, Confident Builders, are active participants who seek higher returns and are more willing to explore products such as derivatives, IPOs and overseas stocks. Their portfolios range between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh.

Loyalty beyond low brokerage

The report finds that Indian investors are surprisingly loyal to their preferred platforms. Nearly two-thirds of users said they would not switch even if another platform offered zero brokerage. Instead, trust, ease of use, execution speed and the convenience of accessing stocks and mutual funds on a single app matter far more.

Redseer argues that the next winners in India's digital investing market will not necessarily be the cheapest. Rather, they will be platforms that can transform passive savers into active, multi-product investors and compete on experience rather than price.

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With millions of Indians embracing digital investing, the country's wealth-tech ecosystem appears poised to enter a new phase—one driven less by customer acquisition and more by deepening engagement with investors who are already building wealth online.

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