'30,000 litres of petrol...': Anupam Mittal announces WFH for 500 employees

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal has announced a mandatory weekly work-from-home day for employees after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to reduce fuel consumption amid rising global oil prices linked to the conflict in West Asia.

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Sharing the decision on X, Mittal said employees would now work remotely every Wednesday. He added that allowing 500 employees to work from home once a week could save nearly 30,000 litres of petrol every year.

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Kabhi socha nahin, but 1 day remote for 500 employees means 30 k liters of petrol saved a year. Wed r now WFH 🇮🇳 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) May 13, 2026

“Kabhi socha nahin, but 1 day remote for 500 employees means 30k litres of petrol saved a year. Wed are now WFH,” he wrote.

PM Modi links remote work to national interest

The announcement comes days after Modi urged citizens and businesses to revive pandemic-era practices such as work-from-home, online meetings and video conferences.

Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on May 10, the Prime Minister said these systems had already proved effective during the Covid-19 pandemic and should now be brought back “in the national interest”.

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“During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings and video conferences. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest,” Modi said.

West Asia conflict raises concerns over oil supply

The appeal comes as tensions in West Asia continue to unsettle global oil markets, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

India imports most of its crude oil requirements, meaning any prolonged disruption in the region could affect domestic fuel prices, transportation costs and inflation.

Modi said reducing unnecessary commuting and fuel consumption could help lower India’s import bill and conserve foreign exchange reserves.

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PM urges restraint in travel and spending

The Prime Minister also encouraged people in metro-connected cities to use public transport more frequently and suggested carpooling where possible.

He called for greater use of electric vehicles and urged citizens to temporarily avoid non-essential foreign travel, overseas weddings and luxury spending abroad.

Modi also appealed to people not to purchase gold for a year, saying large-scale imports put additional pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Farmers asked to reduce diesel use

The Prime Minister’s message extended to the agriculture sector as well, where he urged farmers to cut chemical fertiliser use and adopt solar-powered irrigation systems instead of diesel-run pumps.

He said patriotism during a global crisis also meant making responsible choices in everyday life.

“Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one’s life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives,” he said.