Hurry up! Census 2027 self-enumeration deadline for THESE 5 states, UT ends on May 15 

The self-enumeration process for Census 2027 is currently underway in Delhi (MCD), Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, with the deadline for residents in these regions set for May 15.

Self-enumeration allows residents to fill out and submit household details online through the Census portal instead of waiting for an Enumerator to collect the information during house-to-house visits.

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According to Census authorities, the Self-Enumeration (SE) portal remains open for 15 days before the start of House-to-House Houselisting Operations (HLO) in a state or Union Territory.

Residents can access the portal through the Census self-enumeration portal - https://se.census.gov.in/.

The process takes around 15 to 20 minutes. After successful submission, users receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID).

If you fail to complete self-enumeration before the deadline, you will no longer be able to submit details online. Once the window closes, Census Enumerators will begin door-to-door surveys, and those who did not self-enumerate will have to complete the process physically during the household visit.

What are the benefits of self-enumeration?

According to Census authorities, self-enumeration allows residents to enter their own information "at their own convenience" through the web portal. The process improves accuracy because residents directly enter their details.

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It also provides "an increased sense of privacy", helps save time, and makes the Enumerator's work "faster and easier". The system helps make the overall Census process more efficient.

Step-by-step guide to self-enumeration

Step 1: Access the portal and log in

Residents need to open the Census self-enumeration portal and select their State or Union Territory from the dropdown menu before entering the captcha code.

Authorities recommend using a laptop or desktop computer for better visibility while marking the house location on the digital map.

Step 2: Register household details

Users must enter the name of the head of the household. Census authorities said this name cannot be changed once registered.

Residents also need to register one mobile number for the household. The same number cannot be used for another household.

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Users may optionally provide an email address to receive the SE ID through email.

Step 3: Select language and verify OTP

Residents must choose their preferred language before proceeding.

Authorities said the selected language cannot be changed later.

Users then need to verify the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 4: Enter address and location details

Residents must select their district and enter details such as village, town, locality and nearby landmarks. PIN code entry remains optional.

Step 5: Mark house location on map

A digital map with a red marker appears on the portal. Users need to drag the marker to the exact location of their residence and save the location.

This step helps assign the self-enumeration data to the relevant Houselisting Block for verification during the Enumerator’s visit.

Step 6: Fill Census questionnaire

Residents then complete the Housing Listing and Housing Census questionnaire online.

The portal includes notes, tooltips, and FAQs to guide users while answering questions.

The questionnaire remains identical to the one used by Enumerators during field visits.

Certain details, including building number, Census house number, and household number, will still be recorded separately by the Enumerator during the physical visit.

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Step 7: Review and save the draft

Users can review all entered details section-wise before final submission. The portal also allows residents to save the form as a draft and complete it later before the deadline.

Step 8: Final submission and SE ID generation

Once users click "Final Submit", the data gets locked and cannot be edited further except by the Enumerator.

The last date of submission will appear on all pages of the portal. If residents fail to submit the form before the deadline, the self-enumeration process will remain incomplete.

After successful submission, the system generates a unique 11-digit SE ID prefixed with the letter “H”. The ID is also sent through SMS and email, if an email address has been provided.

Residents are advised to save or take a screenshot of the SE ID for future reference.

Step 9: Enumerator verification

During the field visit, residents need to share the SE ID with the Census Enumerator.

If the ID matches the details available with the Enumerator, the self-enumeration data gets confirmed and accepted.

If the SE ID does not match, the Enumerator will collect the household information again during the visit.

