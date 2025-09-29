Pakistan cricket body chief walks away with Asia Cup trophy, Suryakumar Yadav says 'real prize is...'

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was left stunned and speechless after what he called a “hard-earned” Asia Cup title ended without a trophy. The unprecedented drama unfolded in Dubai as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi — also Pakistan’s Interior Minister — allegedly walked away with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and player medals following India’s refusal to receive them from him. “This is one thing I have never seen,” Suryakumar told reporters. “A champion team denied a trophy.”

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a high-octane final, but celebrations turned sour when the team declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi, citing his partisan role throughout the tournament. What followed was a 45-minute delay, frantic behind-the-scenes negotiations, and a presentation ceremony abruptly ended by broadcaster Simon Doull.

“I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight,” Doull announced on air. With that, the ceremony ended — and the trophy vanished.

At the post-match press conference, Suryakumar was visibly emotional. “It was a hard-earned victory. We’ve been here since the 4th, and played two back-to-back games. I feel we deserved it,” he said. “My trophies are sitting in the dressing room — all 14 players, the support staff. Those are the real trophies.”

He added that while the missing hardware was disappointing, the bigger picture remained intact. “The win is important. Asia Cup 2025 Champions — that’s written on every board. The world knows we won. What more can we ask for?”

Naqvi’s role has come under increasing scrutiny after a series of partisan social media posts during the tournament, including a meme referencing Pakistan’s claim of downing Indian jets during Operation Sindoor. The BCCI has accused him of politicizing cricket and failing in his role as ACC chief.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the board would protest at the upcoming ICC conference, demanding the return of the trophy and medals.

India’s victory, secured by Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, was their ninth Asia Cup title. But the night ended not with silverware, but with silence — and a captain who could only say: “I can't say anything more. I think I’ve summed it up really well.”