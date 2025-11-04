Smriti Mandhana over Harmanpreet? Former India captain wants leadership change after World Cup triumph

Barely a day after India's historic Women's World Cup win, former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has stirred debate by calling for Harmanpreet Kaur to step down from captaincy—for the greater good of Indian cricket.

Speaking to PTI, Rangaswamy said the timing may seem harsh, but the move is long overdue. “Harman, as a batter and a fielder, is brilliant. Yes. But tactically, she can fumble at times,” she said. “She can contribute much more without the burden of captaincy.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

At 36, Harmanpreet remains one of the team’s most valuable players, but Rangaswamy believes her peak years should be spent focused solely on performance, not leadership. With the next ODI World Cup in 2029 and the T20 edition scheduled for next year in the UK, Rangaswamy urged the BCCI to take a long-term view and hand the reins to Smriti Mandhana, who at 29, is seen as the natural successor.

“It’s the perfect time. When it comes after a success like this, it may not be received well, but it’s in Harman’s interest too,” she added. Drawing parallels with Rohit Sharma’s exit from captaincy after leading India to a Champions Trophy win earlier this year, she said the move should be made in the interest of team longevity.

Advertisement

Rangaswamy also pointed out areas of concern despite the euphoric win. “Our batting has settled, but bowling is a worry. Fielding too needs improvement,” she said, noting that even Australia, the seven-time champions, lost the semifinal due to weak bowling.

Looking ahead, she predicts a seismic shift in women’s cricket in India. “The 2017 final made people take notice. This win will inspire millions of girls. Ten years from now, you’ll see its true impact.”

She also credited outgoing chief selector Neetu David for assembling a balanced squad that went all the way.