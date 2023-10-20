‘Umpire ko Bharat Ratna’: Richard Kettleborough plays a special role in Virat Kohli's 100 against Bangladesh

Richard Kettleborough, who was the umpire in the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Pune, has become the toast – or rather talk – of the town after he did not call Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed’s wide delivery to Virat Kohli. Social media has erupted with jokes with many calling Kettleborough Virat Kohli’s biggest fan who wanted to see the star batter complete 100 runs.

For the ones who missed the epic scene, here’s what happened – India needed 2 runs to win at the 42nd over. Virat Kohli too wasn’t afar as he needed 3 to complete 100. Nasum Ahmed delivered one down the leg-side. A seemingly frustrated Virat Kohli let it pass.

Kettleborough did the unexpected and did not call the wide, to the surprise of many, including the Indian side in the dressing room. Kohli eventually finished it off with a 6, as India needed 2. With that, he smashed the 48th ODI 100.

Social media has been on fire with Kettleborough’s decision. From some asking for the Bharat Ratna for the umpire to some saying he is the one who truly deserved the player of the match, netizens seem to rejoice the part he played in Kohli’s century.

Umpire ko Bharat Ratna — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 19, 2023

Umpire Richard Kettleborough entering Indian dressing room, when everyone celebrating Virat Kohli 48th ODI century :-#ViratKohli #INDvsBAN #umpire pic.twitter.com/dLbm6vwRCk — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) October 20, 2023

Umpire Richard Kettleborough has to be the biggest fan of Virat Kohli! Nobody wanted a King Kohli century more than him! 🔥😂pic.twitter.com/eR35L0ViDf — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 20, 2023

Umpire be like pic.twitter.com/zvgB8bhLZq — CONTEXTUAL MEME (@Contextual_Meme) October 20, 2023

Very cute expressions by Richard Kettleborough 😂

How is that not a wide though - Is there a rule that if a bowler bowls a wide intentionally, umpire may not call it a wide? pic.twitter.com/0Hb5UrXAQn — Ashish Gupta (@AshishGupta325) October 20, 2023

#INDvBAN



Bangladesh team appealing for a wide ball*



Umpire :- pic.twitter.com/snSyyhnsXN — Nilxcasm (@tiredictfan0) October 20, 2023

Not only did the audience in Pune witness Kohli smashing a century, they also witnessed him bowl after 8 years in a World Cup and after 6 years in an ODI. Kohli had to complete Hardik Pandya’s over after the all-rounder injured his left ankle trying to stop the ball. He eventually had to limp off the field.

Bangladesh elected to bat and set a target of 256. But the odds were against them as they faced a formidable Indian team in the absence of their skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who was out with a left quad injury.

Openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were in fine form and scored 48 (40) and 53 (55) respectively. Shreyas Iyer knocked a 19 off 25 balls. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were not out at 34 (34) and 103 (97).

Also read: Ind vs Ban World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli bowls in a World Cup after 8 years; completes injured Hardik Pandya’s over

Also read: World Cup 2023: Kohli smashes 48th ODI ton as India beat Bangladesh, his fans thank umpire Kettleborough; here's why