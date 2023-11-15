scorecardresearch
Watch: Virat Kohli seen playing football with David Beckham before India vs NZ World Cup semi-final match

Watch: Virat Kohli seen playing football with David Beckham before India vs NZ World Cup semi-final match

David Beckham was seen kicking the football back to Kohli, shaking hands with Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan in a video shared by Beckham himself.

David Beckham and Virat Kohli enjoyed a little football before the IND v NZ semi-final in Mumbai. David Beckham and Virat Kohli enjoyed a little football before the IND v NZ semi-final in Mumbai.
David Beckham and Virat Kohli enjoyed a little football before the IND v NZ semi-final in Mumbai. The two sports stars were seen exchanging passes and doing some light dribbling on the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium. Beckham was also seen interacting with Indian players ahead of the toss.

Beckham was seen kicking the football back to Kohli, shaking hands with Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan in a video shared by Beckham himself on his Instagram story. Beckham was also seen talking to Virat Kohli at the boundary line.

Beckham, a former Manchester United and England midfielder, is a keen football fan and has been a vocal supporter of Kohli and the Indian cricket team. Kohli, a prolific batsman and the captain of the Indian cricket team, is also a fan of football and has expressed his admiration for Beckham in the past.

When it comes to the IND vs NZ matches, these two sides have a lot of history. India has failed to win a World Cup knockout match against New Zealand. The last time these two sides met, India lost by 18 runs. It was also MS Dhoni's final international match.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century on Wednesday, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries. Kohli achieved this feat in just 279 innings, while Tendulkar took 495 innings to reach the same milestone.

He also eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs scored in a single ODI World Cup, surpassing his total of 673 runs. Kohli achieved even another milestone by hitting 150 sixes in ODIs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma blasted a quickfire 47 to put India in a solid position for the semifinals. Following his dismissal, Kohli and Shubman Gill contributed 83 runs for the second wicket, with the hosts reaching 165 for one after 23 overs after Kohli was out.

India scored 312 for 1 wicket against New Zealand at the time of writing this story.

Also Read: World Cup semi-final, IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill retires hurt after scoring 79

Published on: Nov 15, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
