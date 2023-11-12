‘What a true gentleman’: Sourav Ganguly wins hearts for warm words on Pakistani cricket

ICC World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly, former Indian skipper and ex-president of Board of Control for Cricket in India, is winning hearts for his warm words for the Pakistani cricket team as well as the state of cricket in the neighbouring country in general. Ganguly spoke fondly of his Pakistani peers, seniors as well as the current lot of cricketers. He said Pakistan has very talented cricketers, and all that is needed is a “little adjustment”. Ganguly’s comments come as the Pakistani cricket team continues to face severe criticism and harsh trolling for its performance at the ICC World Cup 2023.

While a user on X, formerly Twitter, “Sourav a thorough gentleman as always,” another said, “Lovely to see Dada talking the way an ex-cricketer should.” “Such a lovely interview indeed!! What a person Ganguly is, rare to find these days in both side of country,” said a user, while another added that talent should be appreciated, irrespective of politics.

Sourav a thorough gentleman as always. This is why good education is important — Sab Changa Si (सरफरोशी की तमन्ना अब दिल में है) (@philpjg) November 12, 2023

What a true gentleman — Daniyal Ahmed (@daniyalahmed24) November 11, 2023

Lovely to see Dada talking the way an ex-cricketer should. Like many Indians I too grew up watching and admiring cricketers Dada mentioned. And as he rightly said, this Pakistan cricket team has some serious talent. Hope they bounce back and do justice to their potential. — Hariprasad Phalake 🇮🇳 (@Hari150503) November 12, 2023

Wow man..!! Such a lovely interview indeed!! What a person Ganguly is, rare to find these days in both side of country. Disappointed that this interview i saw it this late, disappointing also that we never see such knowledgeable interviews when our media person interview them. — Shael (@DaveSaves_esq) November 11, 2023

When Dada is saying something, always right . Bring back the memories of early 2000s and mid 2000s where dada used to talk like this 👍 — Niranjan Raj Urs C G ನಿರಂಜನ ರಾಜ್ ಅರಸ್ (@NiranjanaRajUrs) November 12, 2023

Good one.. We should always appreciate talent irrespective of politics. — Prudhvi (@Prudhvi65177939) November 12, 2023

Dada is a real gentleman...from our side...a LEGEND — indian1st (@neirrrajjj) November 12, 2023

What a gent, dada!

Lovely interview. — Shivam Anand (@10_shivamanand) November 12, 2023

Ganguly, in an interview with Pakistani channel, A Sports, said, “It always feels great whenever there is contact with Pakistani media or in matches,” recalling India’s tour of Pakistan in 2004. “Wasim bhai hai, Misbah hai, Shoaib hai, aur Moin Khan hai…Moin Khan toh itna budha ho gaya hai yaar safed ho gaye hai uske baal…thoda sa colour kar lo Moin, humare jaisa, thoda sa achcha lagega (There is Wasim bhai, there’s Misbah, there’s Shoaib, and then Moin Khan…Moin Khan has become so old, his hair is gray…please colour your hair like us, Moin…it will look nice),” said Ganguly light-heartedly.

The former Indian skipper said that it feels great to see Wasim Akram at home, otherwise it has always felt like he has “roller-skates” attached to his feet. “Kabhi Dilli, kabhi Bombay, kabhi England, kabhi Pakistan, kabhi South Africa…shukr hai ke woh apne family ke saath time spend kar rahe hai…bachche bhi unke bade ho gaye…unka beta unse bhi zyada handsome hai, unko bolna maine kaha (Sometimes Delhi, sometimes Mumbai, sometimes England, sometimes Pakistan, sometimes South Africa…thank heavens he is spending time with his family…his kids have also grown up…his son is even more handsome than him…do tell him that I said this),” said Ganguly in the interview. He said that he really enjoys “Wasim bhai” scolding the Pakistani players.

Speaking about the turnaround in the performance of Indian cricketers, Ganguly said that it is not only the IPL. IPL alone cannot bring such a turnaround, he said. Ganguly said quality in performance can be brought about by 4-5 day matches. If you play too much of T20 cricket, then there will be an abundance of mediocrity, said Ganguly.

Ganguly said that if one wants to make money, then T20 is the format, but if the aim is to make good players, then players will have to play for a long time. Ganguly said, “We need players who can bowl for 25-30 overs like Wasim bhai…you can’t make good players with 4 overs,” he said.

He said that the Indian cricketing infrastructure is superlative. Indian players are lucky that there is so much money in Indian cricket, he said. “We don’t ever need to even issue a tender…so many people come forward,” said Ganguly. The proceeds are used in the right direction – on players and exponential pay hike, he added. “A first-class Indian player is busy playing matches right from September till May, in every format. This is why the team is doing so well,” Ganguly said.

“Your country also has a lot of talent…just a little adjustment is required. You have a team with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rizwan, Babar, Imam…” said Ganguly, adding that he has grown up watching Saeed Anwar, Wasim Akram, Yousuf Youhana, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq. “Inzy bhai was so slow but when he was fast-bowling it appeared as if the ball was slow,” said Ganguly fondly.

“Pakistan cricket is still strong, there are lots of talented players…you just need a few adjustments,” said Ganguly.

Also read: World Cup 2023: 'In queue for 1 hour, but no tickets,' say cricket fans as seats for semi-finals, final get sold out in minutes

Also read: 'Qudrat Ka Nizam taking flight to Lahore': Pakistan stare at World Cup exit as New Zealand dominate Sri Lanka in Bengaluru