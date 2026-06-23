Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Rohit Sharma among 65 personalities to be awarded today

A set of well-known names from sports, cinema, music and other facets of public life will receive Padma Awards from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, when Rashtrapati Bhavan hosts the second civil investiture ceremony. Among those to be honoured are tennis player Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty, playback singer Alka Yagnik and cricketer Rohit Sharma.

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The ceremony will be held at the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 5 pm on Tuesday. In the second civil investiture ceremony, the President will confer 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri, officials said.

The President had conferred 65 Padma Awards in the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25. Those included two Padma Vibhushans, six Padma Bhushans, and 57 Padma Shri. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. On the eve of Republic Day, the government had announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan awards. Two of them are being given to four individuals, but will be counted as two awards.

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Former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma and hockey player Savita Punia will receive the Padma Shri during the function. Former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for public affairs, and Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education, will receive the Padma Vibhushan during the ceremony. Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori and Vijay Amritraj will receive the Padma Bhushan.

The next of kin of the late JMM founder Shibu Soren will also receive the Padma Bhushan. Additionally, West Bengal's professor Mahendra Nath Roy will be awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to science and engineering.

The Padma Awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.