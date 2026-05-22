Did you know? Highest-paid IPL players earn more than many CEOs. Here's a look at Top 25 cricketers

The Indian Premier League’s growing financial power is once again in focus, with a new Hurun India-Fanatic Sports study revealing how much the league’s biggest stars have earned over the years.

The study ranks the top 25 highest-earning IPL cricketers based on cumulative earnings since the tournament began in 2008.

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Virat Kohli has emerged as the highest-earning player in IPL history, with cumulative earnings of ₹230.2 crore during his long association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is second on the list with earnings of ₹227.2 crore, while former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni ranks third with ₹200.3 crore.

IPL’s biggest earners

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is fourth on the list with earnings of ₹157 crore, followed by Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at ₹137.8 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has earned ₹137.2 crore, while Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson stands at ₹126.6 crore.

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Lucknow Super Giants batter KL Rahul ranks eighth with cumulative earnings of ₹126.1 crore. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer follows with ₹125 crore, while Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya rounds off the top 10 with ₹122 crore in IPL earnings.

The list also includes several overseas and Indian stars who have consistently featured in the league over the years. Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has earned ₹121 crore, while Australia captain Pat Cummins stands at ₹106.7 crore. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has earned ₹104.6 crore in the IPL so far.

Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel have recorded cumulative earnings of ₹97.7 crore, ₹93.8 crore and ₹90.6 crore respectively. England batter Jos Buttler has earned ₹88.3 crore, while veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made ₹85.9 crore from the league.

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Among other players on the list, Yuzvendra Chahal has earned ₹80.2 crore, David Miller ₹77.5 crore and Krunal Pandya ₹75.5 crore. Mohammed Shami stands at ₹73.5 crore, Marcus Stoinis at ₹73 crore and Suryakumar Yadav at ₹72.5 crore. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult completes the top 25 with earnings of ₹72.4 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders Most Valuable Franchise

The study also ranked IPL franchises by valuation. Kolkata Knight Riders was named the most valuable IPL team at ₹1,920 crore, followed by Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at ₹1,840 crore each. The combined valuation of all 10 IPL franchises stands at ₹1.63 lakh crore.

The findings also highlighted the growing commercial value of women’s cricket in India, with Smriti Mandhana emerging as the highest-earning woman cricketer with cumulative earnings of ₹13.7 crore.