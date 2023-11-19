World Cup 2023 final: Bumrah strikes twice, leaves Australia reeling at 60/3

The Australian cricket team has made a shaky start in their World Cup final match against India. Australia is struggling to keep up with India's total. They have lost three wickets in the first 10 overs and are currently at 60/3 after 10 overs.

Bumrah struck again, dismissing Mitchell Marsh for 15 runs and Smith for 5 runs. Australia will need to build a partnership if they want to chase down India's total. Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, and David Warner have returned to the pavilion in the process of chasing 241.

Disciplined fielding and lethal bowling helped Australia limit India's total to 240 in the sensational World Cup cricket final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. After removing all the unbeaten tournament hosts in under 50 overs, the record five-time Cricket World Cup champions now need a chase of 241 to clinch their sixth title. Mitchell Starc produced a standout performance with 3-55, while skipper Pat Cummins contributed with economically efficient figures of 2-34 in his allotment of 10 overs.



Meanwhile, KL Rahul emerged as India's top scorer with a lone boundary in his 66, while cricket maestro Virat Kohli contributed 54 runs. Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave a promising start with 47 runs off just 31 balls, taking India to 97 for three in the first 15 overs before Australia began their comeback.

