WC 2023 final: 'My name is John, I'm from Australia,' says man who invaded pitch wearing 'Free Palestine' T-shirt

The man who invaded the field during World Cup 2023 final while wearing a pro-Palestine T-shirt has revealed that he's from Australia. During the mega clash between India and Australia, he invaded the field to meet Virat Kohli. The man ran onto the field during India's innings and attempted to unfurl the flag before being tackled by security guards.

While revealing that his name his John he told reporters that he entered the field to meet Virat Kohli. While being taken away by Gujarat police, John said that he supports Palestine. "My name is John...I am from Australia. I entered (the field) to meet Virat Kohli. I support Palestine," he was seen speaking on a video.

A man entered the playground during the live match 🏏 between IND 🇮🇳 vs Australia 🇦🇺 in Ahmedabad stadium says, "My name is John...I am from Australia. I entered (the field) to meet Virat Kohli. I support Palestine#WorldcupFinal #WorldCup2023 #rohitsharma #viratkohli #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tOjZWyu3FB — Sachin Kumar (@SachinKumaaar) November 19, 2023

The message on the man's T-shirt read "Free Palestine." The Palestinian flag is a symbol of Palestinian nationalism and resistance to alleged Israeli occupation.

The person in question was identified as Wayne Johnson, an Australian of Chinese-Filipino heritage. He was detained and sent to the Chand Kheda Police Station.

Sporting a face mask adorned with a Palestinian flag design and a T-shirt screaming 'stop bombing Palestine' on the front, and 'Save Palestine' on the back, Johnson's attire quickly became the center of attention. His sudden appearance showcasing political sloganeering — an act considered offensive at cricket games — caught spectators and authorities off guard.

The ICC doesn't allow any political sloganeering during its event and any such act is also not allowed in India.

Israel and Palestine militant group Hamas have been engaged in a war since October 7, when the latter attacked a music festival in Kibbutz Re'im.

