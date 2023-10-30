World Cup 2023 Points Table: India to win the trophy? Here's how the teams have fared so far

The Cricket World Cup final is on November 19. Every participating team has trained their eyes on the ultimate prize and showcasing their cricketing prowess to pip others to clinch the desired position on the Points Table.

However, not all have managed to deliver stellar performances consistently and that is why the points table is still open, further allowing most of the teams to make it to the semi-finals. The top four teams on the points table after the 45 group stage matches will proceed to the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16. The final will be held on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

India, which won the match against England by 100 runs on October 29, currently stands at the dominating position in the chart. With attaining victory in all six matches played so far, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has accrued a score of 12 points. Their Net Run Rate (NRR), standing at an impressive +1.405, further solidifies their outstanding performance in this tournament.

India have defeated a total of 6 teams in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, making them the current leaders in the points table. They have defeated Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

India's batting has been in excellent form in the tournament, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer all scoring centuries. The bowling has also been impressive, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav picking up wickets consistently.

India are the favorites to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and they will be looking to continue their winning streak in the remaining matches. They are next scheduled to play against Sri Lanka on November 2, 2023.

South Africa, which stands in second place, have 10 points after 5 wins and 1 loss in 6 games. Their statistics reveal an exceptional Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.032. They have only lost one of their last five matches.

New Zealand has four victories and eight points after six matches in its kitty. Their NRR is at +1.232. Their last five matches, on the other hand, have been a mixed bag, with two losses and three wins.

Australia is currently in fourth place in the 2023 Cricket World Cup table. They have won four of their last five matches, with their only loss coming against New Zealand. Australia's net run rate is +0.970, which is slightly lower than New Zealand's +1.030.

Sri Lanka currently has 4 points in the 2023 Cricket World Cup table. They have won two of their five matches, with their most recent two matches being victories. Sri Lanka's net run rate is -0.205, which indicates that they have been involved in close contests.

Pakistan have won just 2 of their 6 matches in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, mirroring Sri Lanka's 4 points. Their net run rate is -0.387, which indicates that they have been losing matches by a large margin. Their recent form has been particularly poor, with 4 consecutive losses in the last 5 games.

Afghanistan has clinched 2 victories so far in the 2023 Cricket World Cup despite playing one match fewer than teams like Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Afghanistan's net run rate of -0.969 suggests that they have been involved in some close matches, which is even more impressive given that they have only played 4 matches so far.

The Netherlands have managed 2 wins in 6 matches, securing 4 points. Their NRR is on the lower side at -1.277. Their recent form has seen 2 wins in their last 5 matches.

Bangladesh's performance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup has been similar to England's, with both teams winning just one match in six. Bangladesh's net run rate is also similar to England's, at -1.338.

England have won only 1 match from their 6 outings in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. They have a net run rate of -1.652, which is the lowest in the tournament. This means that they have been losing matches by a large margin.

