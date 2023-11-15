World Cup semi-final, IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli hits record 50th ODI century at Mumbai's Wankhede

scorecardresearch
On Wednesday, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century at the important World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Kohli's knock was peppered with eight fours and one six. 

On Wednesday, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. 

Kohli kept Indian scorecard ticking with Shreyas Iyet despite Shubman Gill retiring hurt after a quickfire 79 because of cramps. 

Virat Kohli eventually perished at 117 off 113 balls to a delivery by Tim Southee after Devon Conway caught him at deep square leg.

This story will be updated

Published on: Nov 15, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
