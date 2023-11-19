'Your astrology is fake': Astrologer faces flak for predicting 'India should win World Cup 2023'

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj on Sunday faced social media backlash for making a false prediction on November 18 that "India should win the Cricket World Cup 2023". At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, India was handed a comprehensive six-wicket defeat by Australia for a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

“Rohit Sharma led India should win the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19th November 2023. This would be the toughest match India would be playing in this World Cup & Pat Cummins may have to regret a decision taken!” Bajaj wrote on X platform on Saturday.

After India's loss, Bajaj said he's satisfied by his predictions for the World Cup as he was 85% accurate.

"As an ardent Indian Fan, it pains to see India losing after such a stellar performance in this World Cup! Astrology is a science, and it will always remain & we shall keep endeavoring to put more & more research. Overall I am satisfied with the performance & new research I did in this world cup & more than 85% accuracy, other key predictions specially Virat Kohli, person leaving & coming back in between WC, important moments of the matches, important timing of the wickets, etc," said Bajaj minutes after India's loss.

"Please delete your account, astrology is fake," said one X user to Bajaj.

The Aussies bowled out India for a below-par 240 on a tricky pitch and then chased it down in 43 overs for a six-wicket win to bag a record sixth 50-over world title.

After ace batsman Virat Kohli was named Player of the Tournament at the World Cup, Bajaj reiterated his September predictions when he said Kohli will break records at the tournament.



Congratulations to Virat Kohli for winning the Player of the Tournament Award.



''The result hasn't gone our way and we know that we were not good enough on the day. But I am proud of the team. Honestly, 20-30 runs (more) would've been good. We didn't bat well enough," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

Rohit said the team was looking to score around 280 when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting. Kohli and Rahul stitched together a rearguard stand for the fourth wicket to steady India after early blows.

The 36-year-old credited the way centurion Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne batted and put up a massive 192 runs for the match-winning fourth-wicket stand for the Aussies.